Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It’s not good when both your starting pitching and bullpen are bad.

That combination has been too-often lethal for a Detroit Tigers team that might be fortunate to be 54-57 given the inconsistencies in the pitching staff from start to finish.

“We need to pitch,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday after Detroit’s bullpen caved in for a 7-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. “We need to pitch well, which is something we haven’t done consistently well for a while now.”

Rookie southpaw Matt Boyd starts Monday night in Kansas City, his second for Detroit and second in a row against new Royals’ right-hander Johnny Cueto.

Boyd and fellow rookie lefty Daniel Norris are 40 percent of the Tigers’ rotation now, coming over in the trading of ace southpaw David Price to Toronto.

Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander missed most of the first half with injury, right-hander Anibal Sanchez has been off and on and right-hander Alfredo Simon up and down.

“I don’t want to heap it on their shoulders,” Ausmus said of his two new southpaws. “These guys are rookies. To throw the weight on two rookies shoulder would be a little much.”

Detroit starters have been averaging just a touch over six innings per start, meaning the bullpen members have to work three. So on any given night, Ausmus has to call on three (or more) of his seven-member bullpen.

That’s a bit much given the fact right-hander Alex Wilson has been the only reliever to turn in consistently good outings. And right now, Wilson is resting a fatigued arm.

”We’ve got to get outs in the bullpen,“ Ausmus said. ”We don’t have (traded right-hander Joakim) Soria so everyone’s slotted back farther than they would be.

“If a starter goes five or six (innings), we’ve got to find a way to get to the eighth and ninth. Right now we’re not doing it consistently.”

Verlander gave up two runs, both unearned, in six innings Sunday to fall to 1-5.

Left-hander Tom Gorzelanny, just brought back from the minors with his new, lower arm slot, gave up a solo home run in his two-batter return. Right-hander Neftali Feliz got two outs but lefty Ian Krol gave up a three-run triple and an RBI single to watch a 3-2 deficit turn into a 7-2 margin.

“Somebody’s got to perform,” Ausmus said. “We’ve got to get outs. You’re trying to put guys in a position where they can get outs. We didn’t do the job. You’ve got to get outs there.”

Not happening, though, which is why open auditions might be held through the remainder of the season.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-2, 7.90 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 7-7, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Boyd makes his second consecutive start against Kansas City on Monday night in his second start for Detroit. Boyd recorded his first major league victory against the Royals last Wednesday, going seven innings and allowing one run on seven hits. Boyd got roughed up in two starts for Toronto and was in the minors when he was included in the deal that sent LHP David Price to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline.

--RHP Justin Verlander is having trouble overcoming one fateful inning in many of his starts since coming off the disabled list in midseason. Sunday was another one of those times. Verlander allowed just four hits in six innings, and the two runs he gave up were both unearned due to a two-out error by 2B Ian Kinsler. He struck out seven, mostly on off-speed pitches, and walked two batters unintentionally and one intentionally. “I thought Justin threw well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His pitch count got up (to 113).” Verlander threw his last pitch of the fifth at 97 mph. Verlander gave up two infield singles but walked two in his fateful inning, and it was a bases-loaded walk to .212 hitting CF Jackie Bradley Jr. that hurt the most.

--LHP Ian Krol keeps taking one step back for every step he takes forward. Krol worked a scoreless inning Friday night, but when called on Sunday, he gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning. “One swing of the bat can ruin your day,” Krol said. He gave up a bases-loaded triple to light-hitting CF Jackie Bradley Jr. and an RBI single to 3B Brock Holt. Manager Brad Ausmus acknowledged “it’s becoming more difficult” to use Krol in high-leverage situations.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (strained left calf) will undergo some baserunning agility exercises Tuesday in Kansas City and also will hit against a pitcher throwing hard off the mound in his quest to return to the active roster within 10 days. “The most important thing is the baserunning,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Ausmus also noted it would be largely left up to Cabrera whether he feels he needs a rehab assignment before returning to action.

--LHP Tom Gorzelanny had his contract purchased by Detroit from Triple-A Toledo after Saturday’s game. “To his credit,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “here’s a guy with a lot of big league service time who went down to work on a new arm slot.” Gorzelanny struggled with Detroit after signing a $1 million contract in the offseason and accepted an assignment to Toledo after clearing waivers. He now will work mostly against lefties. “At times he’s obviously going to have to get a rightly out,” Ausmus said. “There might be a right-hander sandwiched in between left-handers.” Gorzelanny tested his new delivery Sunday but gave up a solo home run in a two-batter appearance.

--RHP Shane Greene was optioned to the minors following the Tigers’ 7-6 win over Boston on Saturday. Greene was working out of Detroit’s bullpen but will return to starting for Triple-A Toledo. “We still, and I speak for Al (Avila, the GM,) as well, think he’s got the stuff to be a very good major league pitcher,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Rather than have him sit down in the bullpen and pitch once a week, he will go down and pitch. Sometimes it takes an offseason for guys to get back.” Greene fell apart after making three superlative starts for the Tigers at the beginning of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s done an excellent job of knowing where he needs to go with his pitches and what pitch to use. He’s still got to execute it, but he has a game plan.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Justin Verlander, a tough-luck loser Sunday as the Tigers fell 7-2 to the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He will go through some baserunning drills and will face live pitching Aug. 11 in Kansas City.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins