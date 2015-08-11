Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus made some lineup changes Monday for the series opener against the Kansas City Royals that kicked off a three-city, eight-game trip.

None of the moves paid off in the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to the Royals.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias, who played every inning in the previous 18 games, got the night off. Iglesias went 1-for-13 in the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox and hit .154 (4-for-26) in the just-concluded homestand.

Ausmus said Iglesias could use a day off.

Andrew Romine made his 12th start at shortstop, and he went 0-for-3.

Left-handed-hitting catcher Alex Avila started behind the plate instead of Brian McCann.

“We’ve got three righties this series, so I figured I’d get Alex in one game here at least,” Ausmus said.

Avila had only five at-bats in the recent six-game homestand. He went 0-for-3 and struck out twice Monday, dropping his average to .178.

Also, rookie Tyler Collins started in left field instead of Rajai Davis, who is in a 1-for-14 skid. Collins went 0-for-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-9, 4.82 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals on Monday. In nine appearances (five starts) for Detroit earlier this year, he went 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA.

--LHP Ian Krol was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, a day after allowing four runs in two-thirds of a inning. In 26 relief appearances for Detroit this year, he went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

--RHP Alex Wilson, who hasn’t pitched since Thursday due to shoulder fatigue, threw a dozen-pitch bullpen session Monday. If Wilson feels OK on Tuesday, he should be available in the bullpen.

--LHP Matt Boyd made his fourth big league start, but his first in a road environment. He gave up three runs on four hits in the first inning, but no runs after that in a 5 1/3-inning outing. The Tigers wound up losing 4-0 to the Royals. “He was good,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t let it rattle him. He didn’t try to come too fine. He adjusted his game and did a nice job.” Boyd walked one and struck out six.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Royals. He is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three starts this season against Kansas City. He has allowed 18 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, and walked eight in 19 1/3 innings in those games.

--RF J.D. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a second-inning double, the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit Monday. Martinez is 40-for-118 (.339) with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 career games against the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did what he does best. He kept us off-balance. He was changing his speeds, throwing all of his pitches with all of his timings to the plate. You’ve got to try to not do too much. Me personally, I tried to do too much a couple of times and that’s what happens. You do exactly what he wants you to do.” -- LF Tyler Collins, on Royals RHP Johnny Cueto, who threw a four-hitter Monday in Kansas City’s 4-0 win over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He ran the bases Aug. 11.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Kyle Ryan

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins