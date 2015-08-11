Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus made some lineup changes Monday for the series opener against the Kansas City Royals that kicked off a three-city, eight-game trip.
None of the moves paid off in the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to the Royals.
Shortstop Jose Iglesias, who played every inning in the previous 18 games, got the night off. Iglesias went 1-for-13 in the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox and hit .154 (4-for-26) in the just-concluded homestand.
Ausmus said Iglesias could use a day off.
Andrew Romine made his 12th start at shortstop, and he went 0-for-3.
Left-handed-hitting catcher Alex Avila started behind the plate instead of Brian McCann.
“We’ve got three righties this series, so I figured I’d get Alex in one game here at least,” Ausmus said.
Avila had only five at-bats in the recent six-game homestand. He went 0-for-3 and struck out twice Monday, dropping his average to .178.
Also, rookie Tyler Collins started in left field instead of Rajai Davis, who is in a 1-for-14 skid. Collins went 0-for-4.
MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-9, 4.82 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 5.29 ERA)
--LHP Kyle Ryan, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals on Monday. In nine appearances (five starts) for Detroit earlier this year, he went 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA.
--LHP Ian Krol was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, a day after allowing four runs in two-thirds of a inning. In 26 relief appearances for Detroit this year, he went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.
--RHP Alex Wilson, who hasn’t pitched since Thursday due to shoulder fatigue, threw a dozen-pitch bullpen session Monday. If Wilson feels OK on Tuesday, he should be available in the bullpen.
--LHP Matt Boyd made his fourth big league start, but his first in a road environment. He gave up three runs on four hits in the first inning, but no runs after that in a 5 1/3-inning outing. The Tigers wound up losing 4-0 to the Royals. “He was good,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t let it rattle him. He didn’t try to come too fine. He adjusted his game and did a nice job.” Boyd walked one and struck out six.
--RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Royals. He is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three starts this season against Kansas City. He has allowed 18 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, and walked eight in 19 1/3 innings in those games.
--RF J.D. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a second-inning double, the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit Monday. Martinez is 40-for-118 (.339) with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs in 35 career games against the Royals.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did what he does best. He kept us off-balance. He was changing his speeds, throwing all of his pitches with all of his timings to the plate. You’ve got to try to not do too much. Me personally, I tried to do too much a couple of times and that’s what happens. You do exactly what he wants you to do.” -- LF Tyler Collins, on Royals RHP Johnny Cueto, who threw a four-hitter Monday in Kansas City’s 4-0 win over Detroit.
MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.
--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5.
--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He ran the bases Aug. 11.
--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.
RHP Justin Verlander
RHP Anibal Sanchez
RHP Alfredo Simon
LHP Daniel Norris
LHP Matt Boyd
RHP Al Alburquerque
RHP Alex Wilson
RHP Bruce Rondon
LHP Blaine Hardy
RHP Neftali Feliz
LHP Kyle Ryan
LHP Tom Gorzelanny
RHP Buck Farmer
Alex Avila
James McCann
1B Jefry Marte
2B Ian Kinsler
SS Jose Iglesias
3B Nick Castellanos
DH Victor Martinez
INF Andrew Romine
LF Rajai Davis
CF Anthony Gose
RF J.D. Martinez
OF Tyler Collins