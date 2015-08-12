Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera appears to be on the cusp of coming off the disabled list.

Cabrera took batting practice Tuesday off Detroit left-hander Tom Gorzelanny and ran the bases.

If all goes well, the two-time American League MVP could be activated this weekend for a series in Houston.

“I think it’s a possibility,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent. We’ve got to see how he feels tomorrow and see if he’s recovers. If he’s fine tomorrow, I might give him a little more running tomorrow. Then we’ll have to make a decision if everything is looking good at that point.”

Cabrera went on the disabled list July 4 for the first time in his career with a left calf strain. He was hitting .350 with a .578 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage in 77 games before the injury.

The Tigers were a game above .500 when Cabrera went on the DL, but have lost 20 of 34 sans him.

“I want to play,” Cabrera said.

He said if it was his decision, he would have played Tuesday.

Cabrera said he does not favor going on a minor league rehab assignment before being activated.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-6, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nick Castellanos, who is hitting .111 with one extra-base hit and no RBIs in his past six games, was not in the lineup. “Just a day off, nothing to read into that,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up three home runs Tuesday, bringing his yearly total to 28, which matches the most in the majors. “I don’t know what to say about it,” Sanchez said. “I don’t know what’s happened. I‘m working so hard between starts and preparing, especially when I face a team where I know their players. I don’t get rattled. I just give up the home runs.”

--1B Jefry Marte stroked two doubles for his fourth multi-hit game. The rookie has back-to-back multi-hit games and is hitting .289 in 18 games.

--RHP Alex Wilson was available Tuesday night after missing a few games with shoulder fatigue. He logged two saves before that. “Nothing is written in stone,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of who he will use as a closer.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings Monday in his second rehab start with Class A Lakeland. He is on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t really explain it. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Anibal Sanchez would have (given up) 28 home runs in the middle of August, based on his history.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He ran the bases and took batting practice Aug. 11 and could be activated this weekend.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and a second rehab start Aug. 11.

--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Kyle Ryan

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Jefry Marte

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins