Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given his pedigree, it seemed somewhat dubious to question whether Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera needed a rehab assignment in advance of his return to the lineup on Friday night. Cabrera, after all, is a two-time American League Most Valuable Player.

“It’s happened before; it’s not unheard of,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Cabrera returning from a six-week stint on the disabled list without facing live pitching in the minors. “If anyone can do it I imagine the best hitter on the planet could.”

Cabrera missed 35 games with a left calf strain, last playing on July 3 when he finished 2-for-2 in an 8-6 win over the Blue Jays. Cabrera was activated from the DL on Friday, reclaimed his customary spot batting third in the order, and finished 0-for-3 with a walk in the Tigers’ 5-1 loss.

“I feel good,” Cabrera said afterward.

Good enough to literally shrug off the question of whether a rehab stint would have aided his timing. With three batting titles Cabrera owns the cache to stroll off the DL and into the starting lineup without any protracted warm-up games. That Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel got the better of Cabrera with a pair of strikeouts spoke more to Keuchel than any struggles Cabrera suffered from swinging a cold bat.

“I mean I felt good at the plate,” Cabrera said. “It doesn’t matter the first at-bat was 3-2 and I struck out. Timing or no timing, you are going to strikeout anyways. You are facing one of the best pitchers in the league. What, do you expect to get three hits off the DL against one of the best pitchers in the league? It’s not going to happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-5, 4.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-6, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, concluding his 35-game absence due to a left calf strain. Detroit finished 15-20 without Cabrera, who finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Cabrera, who did not take a rehab assignment, lined out to shortstop in his final plate appearance.

--LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 25-man roster for 1B Miguel Cabrera. Detroit was carrying an extra reliever and with two off days upcoming in the next week, the Tigers opted to return to a traditional balance of starters and relievers. Ryan (1-2, 5.94 ERA in 10 games, including five starts) will work as a starter in Toledo.

--RHP Alfredo Simon recorded his shortest outing since July 11, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings. Simon has surrendered at least four earned runs in nine of his last 10 outings, with his ERA ballooning from 2.58 to 4.84 during that span.

--SS Jose Iglesias finished 1-for-3 with a double against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, recording his eighth extra-base hit against a left-handed pitcher this season. Iglesias is now batting .352 (31-for-88) with six doubles, one triple and one home run against left-handed pitching.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Dallas) Keuchel is one of the best pitchers in the American League. We knew it was going to be tough to score runs, and it was. He’s got a lot of movement, a lot of deception. He’s tough for hitters to square the ball on.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a 5-1 loss to Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 4. He had platelet-rich injections at the site of his injury and was undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber as of July 11. He underwent an ultrasound exam Aug. 4 that revealed he was progressing well, though he was only cleared for light baseball activities, including batting practice. He ran the bases and took batting practice Aug. 11. He returned to the Tigers’ lineup on Aug. 14.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and a second rehab start Aug. 11.

--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Matt Boyd

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

1B Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins