Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Left fielder Tyler Collins is having a more productive run with the Detroit Tigers than he recently did with Triple-A Toledo.

Collins, 25, was recalled on July 31 and is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak with a .438 average in that span. In his last game on Aug. 16 at Houston, he went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Since rejoining the Tigers for his second stint of the season, he’s batting .320 in 15 games.

”Concentrating more with brighter lights,“ he said. I don’t know if we’ve seen enough of him to say that’s the case, but it could be.”

But Collins also may be trying a little too hard.

“He is a power threat and actually needs to come off the gas a little bit because at times he can be at times a bull in a china shop of attacking the game,” Ausmus said. “I think he’s done that a little better recently.”

Prior to being recalled, Collins was batting .247 with 21 runs, 10 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs in 53 games at Toledo.

“He only had a couple of home runs in Toledo, which is strange because he’s very strong,” Ausmus said.

In two stints with Detroit, Collins was hitting .289 in 28 games with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

RECORD: 57-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.24 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-8, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez had the start but no decision as he worked 2 1/3 innings before a rain delay of more than two hours. He gave up a home run in the first to Chris Coghlan, the sixth time he’s allowed a homer in six consecutive starts.

--2B Ian Kinsler just about did it all for the Tigers as he went 5-for-5 with a double, homer, three runs, two RBIs and a sacrifice. It was the third time in his career he’s had five or more hits.

--SS Jose Iglesias went 4-for-5 with a double and recorded his third four-hit game of the season and career. Iglesias also scored once.

--1B Miguel Cabrera entered Tuesday with 406 career home runs, one away from tying Duke Snider for 51st place all-time and six from matching Alfonso Soriano to reach the Top 50. Cabrera also made his second straight start at first base and third start since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and a walk.

--RF J.D. Martinez was in Tuesday’s lineup and showed no ill effects from a heel contusion suffered on Sunday. He slugged a two-run homer in the top of the first to help the Tigers to a 3-0 early lead went 2-for-4 on the night.

--LHP Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.24 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season on Wednesday as the Tigers and Cubs wrap up the two-game Wrigley Field series. He had no decision in an Aug. 12 start at Kansas City, working 6 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on six hits in a 7-4 Tigers victory. He pitched against the Cubs once last season, making a ninth-inning appearance while with the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t have a lot of clean innings out of the bullpen other than (right hander Alex) Wilson. As pitch counts go up it puts more stress on bullpen the next day because certain guys can’t come back. We need to do a better job. Of course the rain didn’t help.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after the win over the Cubs Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and a second rehab start Aug. 11. He made his third injury rehab start on Aug. 15.

--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

