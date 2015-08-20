Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ian Kinsler’s 5-for-5 performance on Tuesday was exceptional but not anything new for the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old second baseman, now in his 10th big league season, has been the Tigers’ hottest battle through the past six weeks.

“Since the beginning of July, he’s been probably our best hitter,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “He’s consistently putting the barrel on the ball, it seems like he’s on base all the time or he drives someone in.”

Tuesday’s five-hit game was the fifth of his career and a season high for any Tigers player. Against the Cubs, he fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle.

He kept up the run with a double off the wall to open Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and went 2-for-5 on the night.

“He was scuffling for a while,” Ausmus said. “I think he was trying to do too much, he was trying to add on to his swing, trying to pull the ball too much. ... I think he got back to being a good hitter, not trying to do more than what he was capable of doing.”

In 41 games through Aug. 18, Kinsler was batting .385 with 31 runs scored, 14 doubles, three triples, five homers and 24 RBIs.

Kinsler came into the game hitting .304 for the season with seven homers, 30 doubles, five triples and 55 RBIs in 117 games.

His all-time best game was a 6-for-6 effort on April 15, 2009 against Baltimore while with Texas.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-2, 5.29 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-7, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris homered in his first career at-bat and had the lead in a respectable outing until a right oblique strain forced him out of the game in the fifth inning and on to the disabled list. “I went out for that inning and it was the first curveball that I threw to (Dexter) Fowler and I pulled down on it and that’s when I felt kind of a cramp,” said Norris. “And the next (pitch) I felt it again. I wanted to stay in the game. I felt really good on the mound, but you want to be smart about those things.”

--RF J.D. Martinez has a career-high 31 home runs after Tuesday’s two-run shot off Jason Hammel in the first inning. It also tied him for six in the American League. He entered Wednesday’s game with a home run in every 14.13 at-bats. Martinez was batting .288 through 116 games entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs.

--2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-5 on Wednesday and collected seven straight hits in the series. He has a .417 average in 13 career games against the Cubs and his 47 multi-hit games are tied for the major league lead with Prince Fielder.

--3B Nick Castellanos was 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored as he recorded his first career multi-home run game. He had a solo shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the third while driving in a career-high five runs. It was his second career grand slam. Castellanos is the first Tiger to have four extra-base hits in a game since Ivan Rodriguez on April 5, 2006 at Kansas City.

--RHP Drew VerHagen was called up from Triple-A Toledo for his second stint with the Tigers prior to Wednesday’s game. He was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 34 1/3 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie.

--INF Jefry Marte was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He was batting .250 in 21 games with three home runs and seven RBIs. He’s a likely candidate for a September call-up.

--RHP Alfredo Simon (10-7, 4.84 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season on Thursday as the Tigers open a four-game home series against Texas. He struck out 86 batters while walking 47 in 128 1/3 innings. In his last outing on Aug. 14 at Houston he allowed four runs on six hits awhile walking four and striking out two in a five-inning outing in the Tigers’ 5-1 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The offense showed up and we got a lot of hits, for both teams the wind was a little bit of a contributing factor. But we swung the bats well.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after the win over the Cubs Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Webster (right oblique strain) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 19. He was hurt in the Aug. 19 game.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and a second rehab start Aug. 11. He made his third injury rehab start on Aug. 15.

--RHP Alex Wilson (right shoulder fatigue) did not pitch Aug. 7-10. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he might be available Aug. 11.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Drew VerHagen

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins