Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

DETROIT -- The stability problems that have plagued the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen this season are now filtering over to the rotation.

The Tigers filled two rotation holes that cropped up Thursday, but just how well they did may take a couple of starts to determine.

The first hole was plugged when Detroit purchased the contract of veteran left-hander Randy Wolf from Toronto’s organization and announced he would start Saturday against Texas.

Manager Brad Ausmus announced after the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night that Buck Farmer would be yanked from the bullpen to start Monday night’s makeup game in Cincinnati.

Wolf, 38, has not pitched in the majors this year. He underwent his second Tommy John surgery following the 2012 season, but he returned to make six appearances (four starts) for the Miami Marlins in 2014. Wolf was 9-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 23 starts for Triple-A Buffalo this year.

Farmer has made spot starts for the Tigers over the past two years, but they were largely unsuccessful. However, in this time of need, Farmer provides Detroit with a pitcher who should at least provide three to four decent innings.

The Tigers found themselves in need of two starters when rookie lefty Daniel Norris strained a right oblique muscle in his Wednesday night start and was placed on the 15-day disabled list a day later.

A second starter was lost when the club announced right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who has allowed a league-high 29 home runs this season, needed to go on the disabled list due to a right rotator cuff strain.

”I’ve played with Randy,“ Ausmus said. ”I know Wolfie pretty well. He’s probably the first teammate I will manage.

”I played with Wolfie, I caught Wolfie. He’s stayed in touch. I would say I know him relatively well. I’ve been to his house.

“This all came together quickly. It probably happened in a matter of two hours. I‘m sure he’s got a few more miles on him. He’s a savvy left-hander. I‘m sure he doesn’t have the same stuff.”

Detroit no doubt got scouting reports on Wolf from lefties Norris and Matt Boyd, both of whom pitched with him at Toronto’s Triple-A farm club in Buffalo.

Boyd was used in relief Wednesday night in Chicago against the Cubs. He threw fewer than 20 pitches in getting two outs, but Detroit is exercising caution by pushing his start back to Sunday. Wolf will start Saturday.

Sanchez would have been due to take his turn Monday. Farmer will fill in, and he could be a one-shot starter because lefty Kyle Lobstein might be able to return following one more rehab start.

Lobstein, out most of the season with a sore arm, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo. He pitch for the Mud Hens on Thursday, allowing six runs on 12 hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 13-5, 4.49 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-5, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his 15th career start against Texas on Friday night. Verlander brings an 8-4 record and 3.13 career ERA against the Rangers into the outing. Verlander has not allowed an earned run in his last two starts overall, and in his past five starts, he has a 1.75 ERA.

--LHP Randy Wolf had his contract purchased Thursday by Detroit from the Toronto organization, and the Tigers announced he would make his first major league start of the year Saturday night. Wolf, 38, has pitched all season for Toronto’s Triple-A Buffalo affiliate, going 9-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 23 starts. The Blue Jays reportedly were going to make him a free agent at month’s end if they couldn’t add him to their roster. Manager Brad Ausmus said, “I’ve played with Randy. I know Wolfie pretty well. He’s probably the first teammate I will manage.”

--LHP Daniel Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after straining a right oblique muscle in his start the previous night. Norris fell two outs shy of qualifying for a victory when he had to come out because of the injury. Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris might be out longer than the minimum 15 days. Norris, acquired from Toronto as part of the deal for LHP David Price, was 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA with Detroit. He pitched well for the most part but had costly spells where he lost his control.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to right rotator cuff inflammation. “He said he’s really felt it over the last couple of months,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He really got concerned last start in Chicago because now his elbow is sore. There is no issue with his elbow, but he was concerned because of the shoulder issue that he was compensating too much with the elbow and that’s why it was sore. His velocity’s been coming down, especially in his last start. I wasn’t aware of any particular issue, but it doesn’t shock me.”

--RHP Guido Knudson had his contract purchased Thursday by Detroit, and the former Toledo Mud Hens closer will now work out of the Tigers’ bullpen. “It’s a dream come true,” Knudson said. “I want to make an impression, help us win games.” Knudson pitched in 38 games (one start) between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo and had a 1-2 record with 11 saves plus a 2.70 ERA. Detroit’s bullpen worked 15 innings in the previous three games before getting a rest Thursday.

--RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday to give Detroit’s bullpen a fresh arm. Valdez was with Detroit earlier this season, and he allowed four runs in his only appearance without getting an out. He was 4-4 with three saves and a 4.44 ERA with Toledo.

--3B Nick Castellanos drove in two more runs Thursday night. Castellanos was 1-for-2 Thursday and is now 6-for-11 with two home runs and nine RBIs over his past three games. He showed he still has things to learn when he ran into a tag play trying to advance from second to third on a one-out grounder to third, which brought forth much giggling by Texas 3B Adrian Beltre.

--RHP Alfredo Simon notched the first complete game and first shutout of his career Thursday night, missing a no-hitter by the margin of a two-out double in the fifth from Texas 2B Rougned Odor. Simon walked two and struck out five Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s probably the best he’s pitched all year, I think. What I really liked is the pace of his game. He got the ball, got to the next pitch. The defense is more into it, in theory.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Alfredo Simon, who threw a one-hitter Thursday in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

