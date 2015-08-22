Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Randy Wolf is getting another chance to pitch in the major leagues and he’s grateful.

Wolf turns 39 Saturday and will be working, taking the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they host the Texas Rangers.

“I think I developed a rash,” Wolf chortled, a quick-quip acknowledgement that he spent all of this season in the minors and most of 2014 there save for six games with Miami in which he was 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA. I‘m excited to be back.

“And definitely thankful for the opportunity. It’s something I’ve worked very hard to get to this point. I just want to help the Detroit Tigers win some games.”

There are grasping-at-straws elements to Wolf’s return to the majors.

In one 24-hour period Detroit lost two starters to injuries and needed substitutes fast.

Wolf has not had an ERA below 5.00 since it was 3.69 in 2011. He underwent his second Tommy John surgery following 2012 and missed all of 2013.

”The Blue Jays were the only team that gave me any kind of opportunity (this spring),“ Wolf said. ”I kind of fell by the wayside.

“I had pretty much decided I was going to retire if I hadn’t felt good. But I felt great. I had to give it one more try. I didn’t want to get to be 50 and look back and wonder if I should have given it another shot.”

There was an immediate comfort level when Wolf entered the Detroit clubhouse.

An ex-teammate, Brad Ausmus, is manager of the Tigers. The assistant hitting coach, David Newhan, played with Wolf at Pepperdine.

And two of Detroit’s new pitchers, lefties Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd, were in the same rotation with Wolf at Triple-A Buffalo.

“He brings a great veteran presence,” said Norris, out 3-6 weeks with a right oblique strain. “He was more than willing to talk pitching and the mental approach to the game with me.”

Wolf says he’s developed a cutter over the last couple of years along with his lollypop curve, a changeup and a fastball that might hit 90 if there’s a wind, a strong wind, at his back.

Who knows how the gamble will turn out? Detroit needs a starter now and it needs one next year. The margin for error is thin, though, when you’re 39 and nobody’s afraid of your fastball.

He knows how it goes.

“I‘m pitching on my birthday,” Wolf said, “and I got fired on my birthday three years ago.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 9-9, 3.39 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Randy Wolf makes just the second appearance of his career against Texas when he starts against the Rangers on his birthday Saturday night. Wolf allowed two hits and no runs in five innings in his only appearance against Texas. Wolf was purchased from the Toronto organization on Thursday and immediately inserted into a Detroit rotation that lost two starters. He pitched all season in the minors for Buffalo. “I‘m definitely thankful for the opportunity,” Wolf said. “It’s something I worked hard to get to this point. I didn’t want to get to be 50 and look back and wished I’d tried to come back.” Wolf pitched briefly last year following 2012 Tommy John surgery.

--1B Miguel Cabrera isn’t listed among the league batting leaders because he doesn’t have enough at-bats. If he was, though, his .363 average would lead the league by a good bit after he had three straight doubles Friday night. Cabrera had some things go wrong on the bases but they were not entirely his fault. He was ruled out at the plate trying to score from second on a single to left after the original ruling of safe was challenged. There was some thought Cabrera should have been on third when the single was hit because of a long flyout to right center by DH Victor Martinez but that was a borderline decision. He was doubled off second when Martinez hit a solid line drive caught by the second baseman in shallow right field.

--C Alex Avila got an increasingly rare start Friday night and got a single his first time. Avila understands that he’s lost his job as the regular to rookie James McCann. It increases the likelihood of him leaving Detroit as a free agent at the end of the season.

--RF J.D. Martinez did not have a particularly memorable 28th birthday Friday night. Martinez had a single in four trips to the plate but he did do something he’s quite proud of -- throw a runner out at third to complete a double play. He entered the night tied for first with 13 assists and now has 14. Not having to switch between left and right fields this year has helped his defense quite a bit.

--LHP Daniel Norris has been told he can expect to be out of action 3-6 weeks. “It looks a little bit worse than we first thought,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Norris asked for and was granted permission to remain with the team while he tries to come back. “I’ll do everything I can off the field to come back,” he said. “As soon as I came here I felt welcomed. That’s why I want to stay here (during rehab).”

--RHP Justin Verlander has a 1.67 ERA over his last six starts but only a 1-3 record in that span. “I think he’s given up one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight games,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “with one win. He’s pitched well, except he got the loss. He had one tough inning, other than that he’s been outstanding. He had a little trouble early with command of his fastball. He made the adjustment and in the second half of the game he was much more efficient.” Verlander is doing a nice job of throwing two-strike sliders and curves but mixing in some high two-strike fastballs, too. He struck out eight and walked one Friday night while giving Texas just four hits over seven innings. “I think what he’s also done in the last month and a half is preparing and sticking to his game plan,” Ausmus said. “He has really applied himself in pre-game preparation and it’s really paid off.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s given up one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight games, with one win. He pitched well, except he got the loss.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on hard-luck RHP Justin Verlander, who struck out eight and gave up two runs (one earned) in the loss to the Rangers Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He has been told he’ll be out 3-6 weeks, which could mean he won’t be able to get back into pitching shape before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

RHP Jose Valdez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins