Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- They got hits, but didn’t score runs.

That will be one of the story lines when the book is closed on the Detroit Tigers’ 2015 season, which continued Sunday with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Detroit stranded nine runners, getting nine hits plus two walks. The Tigers scored a run in the first, but left runners on first and third.

The club had two on in the second with one out and didn’t score. They put runners on first and third after scoring a run in the fourth but a strikeout and flyout ended that inning. Detroit also left two on in the sixth.

”When teams struggle,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, ”you either don’t get hits or scatter hits. We got hits, but were never able to get the big hit.

“It’s certainly been a repeated theme. This isn’t the first time it’s happened. There was a stretch earlier this season where it happened a number of times. For whatever reason, sometimes a double play and sometimes a strikeout.”

“The toughest thing to do in all sports is to hit,” catcher James McCann said. “Then you throw in the fact you gotta drive in runs and hit under pressure. It’s not an easy thing.”

Detroit had the best team batting average in the league entering Sunday’s game. It was fifth in runs, eighth in home runs, fifth in RBI, second in slugging, first in on-base percentage.

”You look at the numbers,“ Ausmus said. ”We lead the league in hitting, slugging percentage is good, OPS (on-base plus slugging) is good. Everything stands on its own. It looks good against competition.

“But for whatever reason, we can’t seem to get that fly ball with a runner on third, that double with runners on first and second at times. All (our key) guys are having solid years. Now Miggy was out for six weeks, so that’s part of it.”

Whether the perception is reality the feeling is Detroit should be scoring more runs.

”I couldn’t tell you exactly why it’s happened like that,“ Ausmus said. ”There’s not much you can do.

“I can’t say, ‘There are runners on base, hey, go get a hit.’ You try to give them information.”

Which left unspoken, ‘But after that, it’s up to them.’

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-64

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-2, 8.39 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-1, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Buck Farmer makes his first start since July 31 and his fourth of the season Monday in a makeup game at Cincinnati. Farmer has never faced the Reds in the parts of two seasons he has spent with the Tigers. Farmer is 0-2 with an 8.39 ERA but as a starter he has a 9.20 ERA for his three starts. Manager Brad Ausmus won’t necessarily keep him on a short leash. “He’ll be fine,” Ausmus said. “He’s not that far (removed) from starting.”

--LHP Matt Boyd didn’t do a bad job, although getting up to 99 pitches after six innings on the mound isn’t good for a bullpen. Boyd allowed three runs, enough to hand him his fourth loss in five decisions between Toronto and Detroit this season. The rookie only gave up five hits but one was a two-run double. “Overall he was fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had a little trouble throwing strikes. early on. I just felt his command wasn’t where he wanted it. He seems like a competitor. He had a couple of games like that where he’s given up some runs earlier, put himself in precarious situations and been able to work out of. So he doesn’t look like he gets rattled too much. He seems to focus on the task at hand.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera could go hitless in his next 70 at-bats before his batting average dropped below .300 (it would be .299). Cabrera added a pair of singles Sunday that raised his season’s average to .367. With 311 at-bats, Cabrera is exactly 70 shy of what it would take to qualify for another American League batting title, his fourth in five years. If the season ends and he is still shy of the 502 at-bats it will take to qualify, the league will add hitless at-bats to the total to bring him up to the qualifying number and then re-compute his average. If it’s better than the leader‘s, Cabrera becomes the batting champion.

--LF Tyler Collins is getting the bulk of the playing time in left field these days as Detroit tries to determine whether the left-handed hitting outfielder can be a fit for next year’s team. Collins can play all three outfield spots, has decent speed, a plus arm and offers at least gap power. He started against LHP Cole Hamels on Sunday and didn’t hurt himself with singles against the southpaw his first two times up. Collins hit ninth Sunday after going 0-for-9 in two trials in the second spot.

--LHP Blaine Hardy hadn’t given up a home run this season, until Texas DH Mike Napoli hit one off him Sunday. It was only the second home run Hardy has thrown in his two-year career with Detroit. The other came June 27, 2014, against Houston. The pitch was a hanging changeup that was in the upper left corner of the strike zone but Napoli was able to get around and pull it over the left field fence. “You can’t really say anything bad about Hardy since really in the last two seasons he has been the primary lefty,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “And this year’s he’s basically been the primary lefty late in games.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When teams struggle, you either don’t get hits or scatter hits. We got hits, but we were never able to get the big hit. That’s certainly been a repeated theme.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss to Texas on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

LHP Randy Wolf

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins