Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Tyler Collins will get an opportunity over the next six weeks to prove he deserves to remain in the major leagues and be an everyday contributor.

Collins was promoted on July 31 for his second stint with the Tigers, and entering Monday’s makeup game in Cincinnati the 25-year-old outfielder was hitting .324 in his previous nine games, reaching base in all but two.

Despite going 0-for-4 in Monday’s 12-5 loss at Cincinnati, manager Brad Ausmus believes Collins has the necessary skill-set to stick in the big leagues.

“He has some tools,” said Ausmus. “He’s got speed that allows him to cover ground in the outfield. He can score from first on a double. He has some power, though he’s only got a couple of home runs.”

If needed, Ausmus said Collins could play center, giving Anthony Gose a day or two of rest.

And he won’t mind having Collins face left-handers, as evidenced by Sunday’s game, when he collected a pair of hits against the Rangers’ Cole Hamels.

“He hangs in there pretty well against lefties,” said Ausmus.

But, like many young players, Collins tends to get ahead of himself, something Ausmus has addressed.

“His biggest hurdle,” Ausmus said, “is playing the game of baseball like a football player instead of letting the game come to him. Experience tends to lend itself to being able to slow the game down.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-65

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 5-9, 4.34 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-7, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew VerHagen has seen an increase in velocity since moving to the bullpen. “I don’t know if this is an aberration or the real VerHagen,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who indicated that the 24-year old could remain a reliever. He’s posted a 6.75 ERA in his past four outings, allowing three earned runs and a homer in four innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

--RHP Buck Farmer made his first start since July 31 and held the Cincinnati Reds hitless for 4 1/3 innings. But things unraveled for him, and then the Tigers bullpen, in the sixth when the Reds scored 10 runs, three on a pair of home runs allowed by Farmer, who finished with three earned runs allowed on just three hits. “I had some success,” Farmer said. “Things were going good. We were hitting the ball. Then, in that one inning, things fell (apart). A couple hits fell in ...”

--1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single on Monday night. He finished 2-for-5 with a double giving him 4,040 total bases in his career, passing Andres Galarraga for most by a Venezuelan-born player. In 10 games since coming off the disabled list, Cabrera is batting .487.

--2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning single. It’s the third time this season that Kinsler has hit in seven straight games, but he’s never managed to reach eight straight. He leads the major leagues with 49 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Buck did a pretty good job. I think he got tired. He hadn’t started in a while. Then it blew up.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after RHP Buck Farmer allowed only three runs on three hits, but two were sixth-inning homers that sparked the Reds’ rally Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20. He threw long-toss on Aug. 23 and felt fine.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

LHP Randy Wolf

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins