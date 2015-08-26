Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Even one of the league’s hottest hitters needs a day off once in a while.

That was the case on Tuesday night, as second baseman Ian Kinsler did not play for just the second time this season. Manager Brad Ausmus figured it was a good time to give the 33-year-old a breather. The Tigers travelled to Cincinnati for a makeup game on Monday, returned to Detroit in the wee hours, then began a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. He also had a career .227 average against Angels starter Jered Weaver.

“If anyone deserves a day off, it’s him,” Ausmus said.

The only other game Kinsler sat out this season was back on May 26 against Oakland. He didn’t start July 8 at Seattle but came in as a late defensive replacement.

Kinsler has been on a tear over the past two months. He hit .366 in July and has been even better in August, posting a .391 average. He’s batting .385 with 37 runs scored, 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 28 RBIs since July 2.

“I don’t know if anyone’s hit better since the beginning of July,” Ausmus said. “He’s using the whole field, he’s coming up with big hits and he’s getting on base for the guys in the middle of the lineup. He’s really been our most consistent guy in the lineup for almost two months.”

Kinsler, who leads the American League with 153 hits, will carry a seven-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s night game. He got on base five times in Cincinnati with three hits and two walks. He also has 13 multi-hit games over the last 23 games, giving him a major league high 49 in that category. That has raised his season average to .308 after a ho-hum first half in which he hit .274.

Next on Ausmus’ list of players that need a break is J.D. Martinez, who has appeared in every game since June 23.

“It’s hard to give Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) a day off, it’s hard to give Kinsler a day off, it’s hard to give J.D. a day off,” Ausmus said. “You just try to pick a spot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-7, 2.91 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-6, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander has been the team’s hard-luck pitcher since the All-Star break and he hopes his lack of run support will end Wednesday when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. Verlander has given up one or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts but is just 1-3 during that stretch. He has allowed one earned run (four total) on 11 hits with six walks and 22 strikeouts over 20 innings in his last three outings but took the loss in two of them. His ERA has dropped below 4.00 ERA for the first time since his second start.

--RHP Shane Greene is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a right shoulder pseudo-aneurysm that has caused numbness in his middle finger. He was scheduled to have an exam on Tuesday to determine if surgery is necessary but the results were not released. Greene has been one of the season’s biggest disappointments. Acquired to fill the No. 5 starting role, he is 4-8 with a 6.88 ERA and spent part of the summer at Triple-A Toledo.

--RHP Alfredo Simon turned in an awful performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. After pitching a one-hit shutout against Texas on Thursday, Simon gave up eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He also uncorked three wild pitches, all of which allowed a run to score. He has a team-high 11 wild pitches. “He had trouble throwing strikes, trouble getting ahead of guys,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was kind of a 180 from his last outing.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera had three more hits on Tuesday while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Cabrera had a three-run double and scored twice. He’s hitting .537 with 10 runs scored, nine doubles, one home run and nine RBIs during the streak. He also has seven consecutive multi-hit games, tying a career high set in August 2006. Cabrera has raised his season average to .371.

--C James McCann hit a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, during Tuesday’s 8-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He also singled and scored in his first at-bat. McCann had a chance to tie or win the game but flied out against Angels closer Huston Street with a runner on base to end the game. McCann has 24 multi-hit games and is batting .269 in his rookie season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had trouble throwing strikes, trouble getting ahead of guys. It was kind of a 180 from his last outing. His control came and went.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Alfredo Simon after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shane Greene (right shoulder pseudo-aneurysm) is out indefinitely. He was scheduled to have an examination to determine if surgery is necessary on Aug. 25.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20. He threw long-toss Aug. 23 and felt fine.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins