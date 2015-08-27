Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- From Victor Martinez’s perspective, he needs more than a bat in his hands. He needs a four-leaf clover.

The difference between his career year in 2014 and his season-long struggles this year, according to Martinez, can be attributed to one thing: Bad luck.

“Last year, it seems like everything I hit would fall in, everything I hit was just leaving the park,” he said prior to the team’s 5-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. “This year is completely different. What can you do? Just keep going out there, keep working and control what I can control. It doesn’t matter who we’re facing, who we’re playing, I just want to be a tough out.”

In the first two months, Martinez had a physical issue that hampered him. He required offseason surgery after tearing the medial meniscus in his left knee. Soreness in the knee bothered him at the plate, particularly when he batted left-handed, and he was hitting .216 when he went on the disabled list for a month.

After returning in mid-June, Martinez lifted his average to as high as .272 before his current slump began. Since July 20, he’s hitting .194 with six runs scored, three home runs, 21 RBIs, five walks and 19 strikeouts. That has dropped his season average to .243.

“I’ve been struggling pretty much the whole year but if you’ve been watching the games, I’ve been hitting the ball pretty good,” said Martinez, who insists he’s healthy. “After you hit it, you can’t control what’s going to happen. It’s one of those things where you hit a ball 400 or whatever feet and it’s still an out. It’s pretty frustrating.”

That may be the case, but he’s not the same player who provided ideal protection for Miguel Cabrera from the cleanup spot last season, when he hit .335 with a career-high 32 homers and 103 RBIs.

Manager Brad Ausmus has considered moving him down in the order but is reluctant to do so because of matchups. The switch-hitter is sandwiched between two right-handed hitters, Cabrera and J.D. Martinez.

“It makes it a little easier on the other manager with a bunch of right-handers right in a row,” Ausmus said.

Martinez would just like some more easy hits. He got a bad-hop single against Texas over the weekend and an infield single on Wednesday but those breaks haven’t come often enough to offset the loud outs.

“It’s been definitely the toughest year in my career by far, from battling with an injury and all that,” he said. “Every hitter who squares a ball, they want results.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-9, 4.76 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander tossed a one-hit shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, losing his bid for a third career no-hitter on a leadoff double in the ninth. Angels C Chris Iannetta lined a 2-2 pitch onto the chalk of the left-field line as Verlander came up just shy of becoming the sixth pitcher in major league history to record at least three no-hitters. He held opponents to one earned run or less in five of his previous six starts before Wednesday’s overpowering performance. The 32-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out nine while facing one batter over the minimum.

--RHP Shane Greene will undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday for a pseudoaneurysm in the circumflex artery of his right shoulder, which has caused numbness in his middle finger. The surgery will be performed at Baylor University by Dr. Greg Pearl. “He should be cleared to begin activity in 10 days to two weeks -- stretching and some strengthening,” team trainer Kevin Rand said. “Then cleared to begin throwing in two months. So he should be ready for spring training.” Acquired to fill the No. 5 starting role, Greene went 4-8 with a a 6.88 ERA and spent a portion of the summer at Triple-A Toledo.

--LHP Randy Wolf makes his second start for the Tigers in the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. The 39-year-old veteran was acquired from Toronto after starters Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez went on the disabled list. He lost his first start on Saturday but pitched fairly well, lasting seven innings against Texas while giving up four runs (three earned) and striking out five without issuing a walk. Wolf, who is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in three career starts against the Angels, has given up three home runs in 42 at-bats to Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein made his fifth injury rehab start on Tuesday, tossing five innings for Triple-A Toledo. He allowed one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He has an 0-3 record and 5.79 ERA in those rehab outings. He will make one more rehab start before the club decides whether to bring him back. Lobstein has been on the disabled list since May 24 with left shoulder soreness.

--1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run home run on Wednesday off Angels starter Hector Santiago. He is hitting .523 with 11 runs scored, nine doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs during the streak. He is hitting .370, though he is currently not listed among the league leaders because he doesn’t have enough plate appearances. He has reached base safely in 55 of his last 58 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s heartbreaking. That’s literally as close as you can get -- one hit that lands on the foul line. With all that being said, it was a heck of a night for him. It was a lot of fun, but it’s like having your heart ripped out there, being that close to a no-hitter.” -- Detroit C James McCann, of RHP Justin Verlander, who lost his bid for a third career no-hitter on a leadoff double in the ninth inning against the Angels Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shane Greene (right shoulder arterial pseudoaneurysm) will have surgery on Aug. 27. He is out for the season but is expected to recover by spring training.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20 and Aug. 25.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins