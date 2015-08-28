Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s near no-hitter not only gave the Detroit Tigers a tension-packed thrill ride for a night. It provided real hope for the future.

Verlander came up just shy in his bid for a third career no-hitter Wednesday when Los Angeles Angels’ Chris Iannetta lined a double that bounced off the left-field foul line. The rest of Verlander’s outing showed what he can do when healthy.

For much of the last two-plus seasons, Verlander looked like nothing more than a mediocre pitcher, belying his gargantuan long-term contract. Suddenly, he’s got the look of an ace again, even if he can’t dial up his fastball quite as high on the radar gun.

“I knew he still had it in him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I knew his stuff was plenty good enough. He’s not 98 to 100 (miles per hour) but he still tops out at 97, which is pretty darn good, and I knew he had four pitches that he could use. I knew it was there and it was nice to see it.”

Until recently, it seemed that Verlander might never regain the form he displayed during 2011, when he captured the American League’s Most Valuable Player award. He was 17-8 with a 2.64 ERA the following season but was just 13-12 with a 3.64 ERA in 2013.

It was revealed afterward that Verlander wasn’t close to 100 percent physically, as he required core muscle surgery during the offseason. The surgery prevented him from doing his usual offseason routine, and Verlander never found a groove last season, going 15-12 with a 4.54 ERA. He gave up more hits than innings pitched and failed to reach 200 strikeouts for the first time in six seasons.

He felt primed for a comeback this past offseason, then was set back by a strained right triceps and didn’t make his season debut until June 13.

“I put in a lot of work,” Verlander said. “It was tough going on the DL at the beginning of the year. I felt great in spring training and then I go on the DL for two months for the first time in my career when I felt as good as I had in a couple years. Then I come back and it’s not as crisp as I would like. (But) I could kind of see it coming. I started to feel better, the swings and misses and guys’ reactions to the balls the way I’d like to see it, so it feels great.”

Verlander’s 2-6 record is a product of poor run support. He has allowed one or no earned runs in six of his last seven starts. New general manager Al Avila can now feel comfortable about the top spot in the rotation as he looks to upgrade the staff in the offseason.

It’s also comforting to Verlander that he can dominate again.

“You can’t listen to the naysayers,” he said. “You’ve just got to go out there and do what you can, work your butt off and believe. It’s not easy to stay strong mentally when things aren’t going your way but you have to do it.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-4, 7.04 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 8-10, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Boyd will face the team that traded him last month when he starts the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Friday night. He was one of three young pitchers acquired from the Blue Jays in exchange for ace David Price at the trade deadline. Boyd is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance since joining the Tigers. He took the loss in his last outing on Sunday against Texas but pitched well, giving up three runs on five hits in six innings.

--LHP Randy Wolf was a tough-luck loser in his second start for the against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon. Wolf gave up just one run and five singles in seven innings but the Tigers were shut out. The 39-year-old veteran was acquired from Toronto after starters Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez went on the disabled list. “I felt really good about my delivery,” Wolf said. “And for me, it’s not about one pitch working. If I can locate all four pitches, that’s what I need to do. I felt today, for the most part, I was able to do that.”

--LHP Blaine Hardy delivered another solid relief appearance with a scoreless eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He struck out the first two batters he faced, both right-handers, and also retired left-handed hitting Kole Calhoun on a groundout. Left-handed batters are hitting just .202 against Hardy, who has been the club’s best left-handed reliever throughout the season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had his 11-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-3 on Thursday. Cabrera was struck out twice by Los Angeles Angels starter Matt Shoemaker as his average dropped to .367. He will try to get back on track against Toronto starter R.A. Dickey on Friday. Cabrera is hitting only .250 against Dickey but has two solo home runs in 24 at-bats against the veteran knuckleballer.

--CF Anthony Gose was the only Tigers player to reach base twice in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday but his baserunning left much to be desired. He was picked off first by catcher Carlos Perez and also caught stealing by Perez. He has been caught stealing in 10 of his 29 attempts this season. “I would say he’s still fearless on the bases, but I think basestealing, it’s more than just raw speed,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s a little bit of feel to what the pitcher’s doing, what the situation is, when the best time to go is, and I think he’s still learning that, still figuring that out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first start was something to build on. I could have done better than I did in slowing the game down and limiting the damage. Today, I felt a lot better about that part of the game. I was able to make pitches when I needed to and limit the damage and go deep in the game.” -- Tigers LHP Randy Wolf, after a loss on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20 and Aug. 25.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins