Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

TORONTO -- Left-hander Daniel Norris was the key to the trade that sent left-hander David Price to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Norris, one of Toronto’s top prospects, opened the season with the Blue Jays before being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to work on his command.

He was traded to the Tigers with left-handers Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt on July 30 for Price.

After going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in four starts with Detroit, and hitting a home run in his first major-league at-bat, Norris wound up on the disabled list with a right oblique strain.

Boyd, however, is still pitching for the Tigers and he returned on Friday to Rogers Centre, where he made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays on June 27 against the Texas Rangers.

He allowed three home run and four runs over 6 2/3 innings to take the loss, but his seven strikeouts were encouraging. In his next start, July 2, he did not get an out and allowed seven runs in the first inning. He was sent back to Triple-A Buffalo.

His former team scored five runs and hit three home runs against Boyd in a 5-3 win over the Tigers on Friday. Boyd has allowed eight homers in three career starts at Rogers Centre.

”I just didn’t make the big pitches when I needed to,“ Boyd said. ”I got beat on fastballs in today. No one beat me on a fastball away. That’s just me. I’ve got to get ahead in counts and I’ve got to command my fastball better.

“This place is going to be special for me because I made my debut here but I’ve got a new family now. It’s a tougher place to pitch than other parks in the league. You’ve just got to adapt. They’re a quality ball club. It shows why they’re top of the pack over there in the East.”

Boyd is 1-5 with a 7.12 ERA after eight major-league appearances, including seven starts, between Toronto and Detroit. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six appearances, including five starts, with Detroit.

“I like what we’ve seen from Boyd since we’ve gotten him,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a good major-league pitcher. He doesn’t seem to get rattled. He seems to be mature, which you see a lot with college pitchers. His off-speed pitches were his best pitches tonight, especially the changeup.”

RECORD: 60-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-2, 7.80 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 12-2, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Buck Farmer will make his fifth start of the season -- and his 10th appearance overall -- Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Farmer, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Georgia Tech, is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in four starts this season. He is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA in five relief appearances. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--OF J.D Martinez was 0-for-4 Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to end a seven-game hitting streak. He batted .357 (10-for-28) on the streak.

--CF Anthony Gose hit his fourth home run of the season on Friday, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, his former team. He has hit two homers his past 10 games after going 35 games without one. Two of his home runs have come against the Blue Jays, who traded him to the Tigers for 2B Devon Travis in the offseason.

--2B Ian Kinsler hit his ninth homer of the season in the first inning on Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit three home runs in his past 10 games and has had at least one hit in nine of them. He is batting .419 (18-for-43) in that span. He went 0-for-4 Thursday to end an eight-game hitting streak.

--LHP Matt Boyd allowed three home runs in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and gave up five runs overall in six innings. The three homers allowed equal his career high set June 27 in his major-league debut with Toronto against the Texas Rangers. He has allowed multiple home runs in four of his seven major-league starts and eight home runs in three starts at Rogers Centre. He was sent to the Tigers by the Blue Jays as part of the July 30 trade in which they acquired LHP David Price.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I like what we’ve seen from Boyd since we’ve gotten him. I think he’s got a chance to be a good major-league pitcher. “He doesn’t seem to get rattled. He seems to be mature, which you see a lot with college pitchers. His off-speed pitches were his best pitches tonight, especially the changeup.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of LHP Matt Boyd, who allowed three home runs among seven hits and gave up five runs in six innings Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20 and Aug. 25.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins