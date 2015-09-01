Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- After what happened to the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre, even the Kansas City Royals might not look so tough, even though they have the best record in the American League.

The Tigers left Toronto, not only being swept in three games by the Blue Jays, but being trounced. The only close game was Friday, a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays. Then came a 15-1 loss on Saturday and a 9-2 loss on Sunday. Aggregate score: 29-6.

”We ran into the best offensive team in the league,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ”They were swinging the bats extremely well and we didn’t pitch very well. That’s not a good recipe. They can put up runs in a hurry and they did that against us for three straight days.

“In all three of these games, these guys (Toronto) kind of threw a haymaker right out of the gates. They keep tacking on as the game goes on. You feel like you’re always digging yourself out of a hole.”

Not only that but the Blue Jays have as their ace left-hander David Price, acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade on July 30. Price did not start in the series against the Blue Jays. They also traded away outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets.

“We’ve gone through quite a transition since the trade deadline, trading those guys and then Sanchy (right-hander Anibal Sanchez) going down (with a rotator cuff strain). We’ve got a very different looking staff.”

“They’re just a very good hitting team,” Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos said of the Blue Jays.

Castellanos had three hits Sunday.

“Obviously I hate losing and I hate not playing how we’re supposed to play but you’re not going to be able to have a fantastic season every season,” he said. “They’re supposed to be the best-hitting team in baseball and this weekend they definitely played like it.”

The Tigers, who lost nine of their past 10 games, have a day off in the schedule Monday after suffering their first sweep at Toronto since 2003. They lost five straight games at Rogers Centre.

After the day off, Detroit visits the Royals, who are runaway leaders in the American League Central, where the Tigers used to rule.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-70

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 2-6, 3.45 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 9-9, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will make his 14th start of the season on Tuesday at Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series against the Royals. He is 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA in his past seven starts and missed a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday when he allowed a double in the ninth inning and settled for a one-hitter in the 5-0 win. He is 19-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 36 career starts against Kansas City.

--RHP Alfredo Simon allowed four home runs for the first time in his career Sunday when he allowed six runs in five innings in the 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the second time this season that a Detroit starter has allowed four homers. RHP Shane Green did it May 20 against the Los Angeles Angels. Simon has allowed 14 earned runs in his past two starts, 9 1/3 innings and has lost three of his past four starts.

--SS Jose Iglesias beat out an infield single Sunday in the 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and has reached base safely in eight of his past nine games. He was 3-for-10 for the series in Toronto, all losses to the Blue Jays.

--3B Nick Castellanos was 3-for-4 with two doubles in the 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It was his sixth, three-hit of the season. He previously did it Aug. 19 against the Chicago Cubs.

--RF J.D. Martinez singled in the eighth inning of the 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He was back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday in the 15-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He was 1-for-8 in the series. He has hit safely in 56 of his past 72 games and has reached base safely in 88 of his past 100 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into the best offensive team in the league. They were swinging the bats extremely well and we didn’t pitch very well. That’s not a good recipe.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss Sunday in Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He is out until at least mid-September.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins