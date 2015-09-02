Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Remember the Justin Verlander who dominated the American League for several years. He faded last year and began this season on the disabled list with a triceps injury.

The vintage Verlander surfaced in his past five starts.

He limited the Kansas City Royals to four runs (two earned) and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Tigers held on for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

“It wasn’t spectacular,” Verlander said.

Verlander has been spectacular in his past five outings, posting a 0.76 ERA while allowing just three earned runs and 19 hits in 35 2/3 innings.

“That’s the Verlander we like to see,” Tigers catcher James McCann said. “His stuff was very good tonight.”

Verlander said his fastball location was “really good” but his slider was lacking.

“It’s a bad night to talk about my slider,” he said. “It wasn’t very good, probably one of the worst sliders I’ve had in recent starts.”

Verlander’s fastbal velocity peaked at 97 mph in his final inning, and he threw 10 consecutive pitches of 95 mph or faster.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-2, 2.57 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-7, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Bryan Holaday, who hit .224 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled Tuesday. It is his second stint this season with Detroit, as he batted .271 with a homer and 12 RBIs in 16 games earlier this year. He hit .231 in 62 games last season with Detroit.

--LHP Kyle Ryan, who was 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA with Triple-A Toledo, was recalled. This is his fourth stint with the Tigers. He previously appeared in 10 games, including five starts, with Detroit. He went 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA as a reliever and had a 6.08 ERA as a starter.

--LHP Daniel Norris made 60 throws off flat ground before the game. He is on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. He said the first couple of days he would sneeze “and it hurt so bad I wanted to cry,” but he is feeling much better. He said he turned it up in his final 10 throws and “didn’t feel anything alarming.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris is a little ahead of schedule. Norris hopes to make a start before the season ends.

--2B Ian Kinsler, who hit .362 in August, started September with two hits, including his 10th home run. He has 20 multi-hit games in his past 39. He tops the AL with 51 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff was very good tonight. There are not too many pitchers who can do that, throw 85 pitches and add two to three miles per hour to their fastball. That’s a good sign on hard he worked.” -- C James McCann, on RHP Justin Verlander, who led the Tigers to a 6-5 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1, and he hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins