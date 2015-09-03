Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Buck Farmer had made five starts for the Tigers and his next scheduled start was Friday against Cleveland.

Farmer, however, won’t be making that start.

He threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and 38 pitches in the Tigers’ 12-1 loss Wednesday night to the Royals.

After the game, manager Brad Ausmus said it was determined before the game that Farmer would be going back to the bullpen.

“We’ll make a corresponding move tomorrow,” Ausmus said.

He said he would announce his starter then for the series opener against the Indians.

Farmer, a 24-year-old rookie right-hander, has an 0-3 record with a 7.54 ERA in 11 appearances, six out of the bullpen, with the Tigers.

He has allowed 49 hits, including nine home runs, and walked 16 in 37 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 7.12 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Al Alburquerque has not pitched since Aug. 24 at Cincinnati because of soreness in his upper right leg, in the vicinity of the hip. He had an MRI Wednesday. “His hip has been bothering him a little bit,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. He attempted to throw on Tuesday, but felt uncomfortable. “He said he still felt it,” Ausmus said.

--C Alex Avila made a rare start at catcher. James McCann had started the previous four and 26 of the past 32 games behind the plate. Avila had made five starts at catcher and two at first base in that span. Avila, who switched to first base during the game, struck out in all three of his at-bats, dropping his average to .174.

--LHP Matt Boyd, who was acquired from the Blue Jays in the David Price trade, will make his sixth start Thursday for the Rays. Boyd’s lone victory is Aug. 5 at Kansas City, holding the Royals to one run and seven hits over seven innings. Boyd went 9-2 with a 1.65 ERA in the minors this season. He has already 151 innings this year and the Tigers could shut him down after this start, not wanting him to exceed more than 170 innings.

--LHP Randy Wolf labored through 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. “I couldn’t throw my curveball for a strike to save my life today,” Wolf said. “My changeup was up. My fastball location wasn’t where I wanted it to be. You put all those elements together; it’s going to be tough to have a good night. There’s no reason for me to complain about the strike zone tonight. I just wasn’t able to spot the ball where I wanted to.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein, who is on the 60-day disabled list with a sore shoulder, will ostensibly make his last rehab start Saturday for Toledo. With the Mud Hens season ending Monday, Lobstein could rejoin the Tigers rotation soon. He was 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts before the injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just really bad command today. Against any team, let alone a team that’s hot and that’s really good, you just can’t make those kind of mistakes. My job is go out there and locate and mix speeds. I just wasn’t able to do that. I had chances to put guys away and wasn’t able to do it. I was falling behind guys.” -- LHP Randy Wolf, who allowed eight runs on eight hits in the loss to the Royals Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Al Alburquerque (sore right hip) had an MRI Sept. 2. He has not pitched since Aug. 24.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. He will ostensibly make his last rehab start Sept. 5. He could rejoin the Tigers’ rotation soon.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1, and he hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

RHP Guido Knudson

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins