Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Kyle Lobstein was reinstated off the 60-day disabled list Thursday, and he will start Friday for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Indians.

Lobstein went 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts before landing on the disabled list May 24 with left shoulder soreness. He lost his final three starts before acknowledging he was pitching through shoulder discomfort.

An MRI detected no structural damage.

“He pitched pretty well for us last year,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was injured this year. We’ll see what he can do.”

Lobstein went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in seven games, including six starts, last season.

He was a combined 0-3 with a 5.68 ERA in six rehab starts with Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo. In a Sunday start with Toledo, he allowed four runs and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Ausmus said Lobstein’s fastball topped out at 88 mph in his rehab.

Lobstein was penciled in for a Saturday start for the Mud Hens, but instead he will start Friday in the majors.

With Lobstein’s return, the Tigers have three left-handers in their rotation. The others are Matt Boyd and Randy Wolf.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.41 ERA) at Indians (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-5, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Iglesias left the game after he was hit by a pitch on his right middle finger while trying to bunt in the third inning. X-rays came back negative, detecting a bruise. “He’ll be out more than a couple of days,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

--SS Dixon Machado was called up after the game from Triple-A Toledo, where he was hitting .261 with 22 doubles and a .313 on-base percentage. He committed 16 errors in 127 games.

--RHP Jeff Ferrell was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after the game. He was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Mud Hens. He appeared in two games with Detroit earlier in the season, allowing four hits and three runs in two innings.

--RHP Guido Knudson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the Tigers’ 15-7 loss to the Royals on Thursday. He allowed four runs on four hits, two of them home runs, in a third of an inning Wednesday. In four appearances for Detroit, he allowed 10 runs in five innings.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein came off the 60-day disabled list and will start the series opener Friday against the Indians. In six rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo and Class A Lakeland, Lobstein went 0-3 with a 5.68 ERA. He had been out since May 24 due to left shoulder soreness.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, on the disabled list Aug. 19 with a rotator cuff strain, threw at 90 feet before the game and will throw 120 feet Friday. “Just step by step, baby steps. Pain free,” Sanchez said. “The goal is to be healthy. Right now, we do everything to be back before the season is over. We are on the same page and we are going slow.” Sanchez would like to make a start or two before the season ends. He is 10-10 with a 4.99 ERA in 25 starts, allowing 29 home runs. “Especially because I don’t have a really good season, personally, if I am able to come back, throw a couple of starts and feel comfortable for next year, that is really good,” Sanchez said. “But, it depends on how everything is with my arm.” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Sanchez is a ways away from returning to the rotation. “He hasn’t even thrown off a mound yet,” Ausmus said.

--LHP Al Alburquerque had an MRI exam on his sore right hip, and it came back clean. “No structural issues,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Alburquerque, who had not pitched since Aug. 24, was used Thursday in Detroit’s 15-7 loss to the Royals. He retired only one of the five batters he faced while allowing four runs on two hits and two walks.

--RHP Josh Zeid was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo to make roster space for LHP Kyle Lobstein, who came off the 60-day disabled list. Zeid is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 41 relief appearances with the Mud Hens. The Tigers had 23 pitchers, including two on the 60-day disabled list, on their major league roster on Wednesday. All but Zeid pitched for Detroit this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You better learn from it. You better try to get better cause if it gets any worse, I don’t know what we’ll do. This was a very tough road trip for the pitching staff. We do have some young guys, but we’ve got to work to get them better. Some tough lessons learned on this road trip. We’re not pitching very well. We have faced two of the better offensive clubs in the American League in the last two series, but we’ve got to pitch better than that.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers went 1-5 on a trip to Toronto and Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (bruised right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game. X-rays were negative, but he will miss at least a few days.

--LHP Al Alburquerque (sore right hip) didn’t pitch Aug. 25-Sept. 2. He returned to action Sept. 3.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 3.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1, and he hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

