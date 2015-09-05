Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It’s not difficult to figure out.

When your pitchers give up 69 runs in a seven-game stretch, you’ll be fortunate to even be 1-6.

“Pitching, you just described it,” manager Brad Ausmus said Friday night after the Cleveland Indians drubbed his Detroit Tigers, 8-1, and sent them spinning to their 12th loss in their last 14 games. “That hits the nail right on the head.”

Detroit has a makeshift rotation and a bullpen that is off distressingly more often than it is on.

The current Tigers rotation has just one member, right-hander Alfredo Simon, Saturday night’s starter, from the five who began the season.

Right-hander Justin Verlander has reassumed the role of ace he ceded to lefty David Price but he was out until through June with a sore right triceps.

The others at this point include veteran Randy Wolf, who spent most of the season pitching for Buffalo, lefty Kyle Lobstein, beaten Friday night in his first start since May 24, and rookie Matt Boyd, who was a teammate of Wolf’s with Buffalo.

”Price gets traded,“ Ausmus said. ”He’s a horse, who will generally go deep in a game, save your bullpen.

”Sanchey (right-hander Anibal Sanchez) goes down, he’s a guy we were counting on. You’re basically replacing these guys with rookies ... .

“Then (left-hander Daniel) Norris, the No. 1 guy in the deal for Price, goes down. So we no longer have that horse that’s going deep in the game, the bullpen gets used more often, we need more guys; luckily now in September we can call more guys up. So it just kind of snowballs.”

Things haven’t been much better in the stressed-out bullpen. The closer, right-hander Joakim Soria, was traded and it’s been pitch-and-patch with the others.

The path between Detroit and Toledo can be driven at night with car headlights off by some members of the bullpen, they’ve been back and forth so many times.

It’s not difficult to figure out what Job One will be for new GM Al Avila this winter, either.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-7, 3.27) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-9, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon seeks his fourth victory over Cleveland this season Saturday night when he makes his fourth start against the Indians. Simon owns a 2.12 ERA against Cleveland in three starts but has been clobbered in his most recent two starts since pitching a one-hitter. Simon has started five times against Cleveland in 10 career games, with a 4-2 record and 3.99 ERA.

--SS Dixon Machado was brought up from Toledo by Detroit on Friday to help fill in while SS Jose Iglesias recuperates from a bone chip in his right middle finger. Machado and UT Andrew Romine will split time, but Machado started Friday and doubled and scored in the sixth inning. Machado was up earlier with the Tigers and went 1-for-7 in three games. He hit .261 with four home runs and 48 RBIs in 127 games with the Mud Hens.

--RHP Jeff Ferrell was recalled Friday from Triple-A Toledo to give Detroit’s bullpen a fresh arm. Ferrell, brought up from Double-A to pitch for the Tigers briefly earlier this season, worked 11 games after being sent back to Triple-A Toledo with an 0-1 record, four saves and a 4.76 ERA. He has also been asked to be one of seven Detroit prospects to play for the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League next month. Ferrell worked one scoreless inning Friday night but gave up two runs in the second frame he pitched.

--RHP Guido Knudson was optioned to Triple-A on Friday after giving up a pair of home runs in his last relief appearance with Detroit. Knudson pitched in four games for the Tigers and gave up at least one home run in each of them (five total), the first time that has happened in the majors since at least 1914.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein dropped to 3-6 Friday night, taking the loss in an 8-1 Cleveland victory over Detroit. He was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday so he could start in his first action since May 24. Lobstein had been out of action with a sore left shoulder and made six rehab appearances prior to being activated. He was 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA in eight starts when RHP Justin Verlander was on the disabled list. “It was not very good,” Lobstein said. “I fell behind too many hitters. Too many pitches to hit, behind in the count. It makes it lot easier for the Indians that way.” Lobstein gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks (one intentional) in 4 ? innings.

--SS Jose Iglesias suffered a nondisplaced bone chip in his right middle finger, a CT scan revealed Friday night. He suffered the injury when hit by a pitch Thursday night in Kansas City. “At best it was probably going to be a week anyway,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But after the CT scan it’s going to be at least two. Two weeks from now they’ll recheck it.” Detroit brought up rookie SS Dixon Machado on Friday and will also use UT Andrew Romine at the position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept us off balance. He got ahead in the count, and never let us get anything going.” -- Catcher Bryan Holaday, after the Tigers were shut down by Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (nondisplaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game. He will miss at least two weeks.

--LHP Al Alburquerque (sore right hip) didn’t pitch Aug. 25-Sept. 2. He returned to action Sept. 3.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 3.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1, and he hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins