Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- If anybody could have shown frustration Sunday it would have been Justin Verlander.

He absorbed a 4-0 loss in which Detroit failed to score more than two runs for the seventh time in his 15 starts this season.

Yet Verlander (3-7) calmly and with some defiance maintained that the clubhouse nobody is allowed to see but them is still peopled by players trying to move in one direction -- and that direction is forward.

”I think we’re trying to avoid frustration,“ he said. ”With the veterans we have in here, I don’t think we’re going to be frustrated.

”I think we come in each and every day with the aspect it’s a new day and try to win today, no matter what’s happened previously.

”We haven’t been playing well this second half as a whole. We’ve had a lot of very key pieces that we’re missing. Honest, we haven’t had them all year. Whether it’s injuries or trades after the second half.

“It’s kind of disappointing that we never had a chance to have the team as it was constructed. But that’s the game of baseball. It happens.”

Leadership was a pregame topic of manager Brad Ausmus and of course the topic has come up because of the club’s recent slide to the bottom of the American League Central, a slide that has more to do with bad pitching than anything else.

The influx of new younger players has given the veterans some pep while the older players are at the same time trying to pass along club traditions and philosophies.

”I think more than anything,“ Verlander said, ”the younger guys kind of feed off our energy. If we’re moaning and bitching and complaining ‘woe is me,’ those guys would pick up on that. We don’t act like that in his clubhouse.

“That’s the beauty of this clubhouse. We pick each other up.”

The veterans are also trying to keep everybody going with the thought that ownership will make the appropriate moves for next season.

“I’ve always got faith in Mr. I (owner Mike Ilitch),” Verlander said. “I don’t think he’s ever let the city down, at least since I’ve been here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 3.11 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-3, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Randy Wolf makes the fourth start of his career Monday against Tampa Bay. The veteran left-hander, who has spent most of his career in the National League, brings into the game a 2-2 record and 4.95 ERA against the Rays. Wolf has started four times and relieved once against Tampa Bay. He is still looking for his first win as a member of the Detroit Tigers, 0-3 in three starts.

--RHP Justin Verlander was betrayed Sunday by one inning as Cleveland scored three of its four runs in the sixth en route to a 4-0 victory over Detroit. Five of the seven hits Verlander allowed came in the sixth. The Tigers have scored two runs or less in seven of Verlander’s 15 starts this season. “I‘m sure it’s frustrating for him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’d like to get some wins. There always seems to be a guy on a staff on every team that has that kind of bad luck. If he continues to pitch well, over the long haul he’ll rack up some wins.”

--1B Victor Martinez made one of his infrequent starts at first base Sunday and also doubled for the second of four Detroit hits. But he was limping all the way from home to second and that makes it apparent why there’s still a problem with his swing from the left side.

--CF Anthony Gose is getting selected rest as Detroit plays LF Tyler Collins on a more or less regular basis. Manager Brad Ausmus is fitting Gose, Collins and OF Rajai Davis into two outfield spots depending on pitching matchups and statistics. But the desire to test Collins allows Ausmus to sit Gose against some left-handers and Collins against some others. That means Gose doesn’t have to face some lefties who would eat him up while Collins gets tests against these pitchers to see how he fares.

--SS Dixon Machado got the start Sunday at shortstop. Machado collected Detroit’s first hit, a bunt single in the fourth that followed a leadoff walk. Manager Brad Ausmus says he sees a useful player in Machado. “He’s probably the type of guy who can hit and run a little bit,” he said. “There’s not a lot of swing and miss in there. In the limited looks I’ve had, he doesn’t look overmatched.” Machado made a couple of nice defensive plays Sunday also.

--2B Ian Kinsler was not in the starting lineup Sunday, with manager Brad Ausmus saying it was “just a regular day off.” UT Andrew Romine started in his place at second but Kinsler wound up pinch-hitting for him in the eighth, flying out, and stayed in the game to play second. Kinsler has been out of the lineup just twice this season. He was hitting .366 since July 2 entering Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure it’s frustrating for him. He’d like to get some wins. There always seems to be a guy on a staff on every team that has that kind of bad luck. If he continues to pitch well, over the long haul he’ll rack up some wins.” - Manager Brad Ausmus, of RHP Justin Verlander. The Tigers have scored two runs or less in seven of Verlander’s 15 starts this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (nondisplaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game. He will miss at least two weeks.

--LHP Al Alburquerque (sore right hip) didn’t pitch Aug. 25-Sept. 2. He returned to action Sept. 3.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw a bullpen session at the team’s spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., on July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Lakeland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10, then started for Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 15, Aug. 20, Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 3.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1, and he hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins