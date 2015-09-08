Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Matt Boyd has not won any of his starts since his Tigers debut on Aug. 5. What he hasn’t lost is his enthusiasm for pitching in the big leagues.

The 24-year-old left-hander endured his worst outing since the Tigers acquired him at the trade deadline in Kansas City last week. He lasted just one-plus inning against the Royals while surrendering six runs on seven hits. He also gave up five runs, including three home runs, in his previous start at Toronto.

He’s still looking at the bright side as he heads into his start Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

“It’s been awesome. I‘m so grateful,” said Boyd, one of three young pitchers acquired from the Blue Jays in the David Price deal. “I’ve learned a ton more than I really would have realized. It’s a great experience for me, one that I‘m really going to build off of going forward.”

Fastball location has been an issue for Boyd, who needs to establish that to set up his breaking pitches. He hasn’t lasted more than six innings in his last five starts since his seven-inning gem against the Royals in early August, when he recorded his first career win.

“If I‘m going real good, I‘m throwing my fastball where I want to and locating all three of my off-speed pitches for strikes,” he said. “I wasn’t doing that the last few times. So, the big thing for me is pitching off of my fastball and throwing that where I want to. If I can pitch off my fastball and throw two of the three breaking balls (well), I‘m going to get through the game. If I’ve got everything, it’s going to be a good game. That’s what I strive for, to keep my delivery consistent so I can do that.”

Boyd has held onto his rotation spot mainly by default with Anibal Sanchez and Daniel Norris on the disabled list. But he has pitched well in his two Comerica Park starts, going 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA.

While many rookie pitchers wear down, Boyd insists that has nothing to do with his recent struggles.

“I definitely feel strong,” he said. “My goal is to stay mentally sharp, to keep that same focus that you had in April. That’s the challenge.”

The challenge for Boyd in the long run is to remain part of the rotation next season. He’ll be one of several options at the back end heading into spring training, as new GM Al Avila is expected to acquire at least one more established starter. He’ll return to his home in Seattle during the offseason and work on increasing his power and endurance.

“The emphasis will be on getting my body stronger,” he said. “I want to come out throwing harder next year. My goal is to pitch all the way through October.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.84 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 8.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez was unavailable for Monday’s game because of an illness, manager Brad Ausmus said. Nick Castellanos filled in as the designated hitter with Andrew Romine getting a start at third base. Martinez is hitting just .195 since the beginning of August and hasn’t driven in a run since Aug. 20. He was recently dropped to the No. 5 spot in the order with J.D. Martinez taking over the cleanup spot.

--LF Rajai Davis homered twice for the second time in his career, including a go-ahead solo blast in the seventh to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. Davis, who came into the game with four home runs, also hit a two-run shot in the third. His only other multi-homer game came on May 18, 2012 against the New York Mets while playing for Toronto. He tied a career high with eight home runs last season. “At this point last year, I had a lot more at-bats,” he said. “I was playing more regularly, so it’s a little different. I’ve just got to go in there and be ready. That’s the key, being ready, and I able to do that today.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez threw a bullpen session on Monday as he tries to work his way back from a right rotator cuff strain. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 19 after lasting just 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox the previous day. He’s 10-10 with a 4.99 ERA while giving up an American League-high 29 home runs.

--LHP Daniel Norris will throw another bullpen session and then a simulated game as he works his way back from a right oblique strain, manager Brad Ausmus said on Monday. Norris threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. He was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 20 and there was speculation he would not pitch again this season but Norris has surprised the coaching staff with his swift recovery. “He’s come through it a lot quicker than I thought he would,” Ausmus said.

--C James McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer, in Monday’s 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. McCann, who has seven games this season with at least three hits, is showing signs of life after looking worn down on the last road trip. McCann, who batted .195 in August, had a two-hit game against Cleveland on Saturday. His season average is back up to .265 after dipping as low as .258.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At this point last year, I had a lot more at-bats. I was playing more regularly, so it’s a little different. I’ve just got to go in there and be ready. That’s the key -- being ready -- and I was able to do that today.” -- LF Rajai Davis, after homering twice, including the go-ahead solo blast in the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

