Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- General manager Al Avila’s biggest challenge this offseason is to rebuild his tattered pitching staff. The Tigers appear to be in good shape with their position players except for one glaring need -- a quality left fielder.

The Tigers had one of those until the trade deadline, when they dealt impending free agent Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets. Detroit is interested in bringing him back but Cespedes’ price tag continues to rise with every big hit he gets with the first-place Mets. Cespedes has 13 home runs in 35 games since the trade and drove in three runs in New York’s 8-7 comeback victory over Washington on Tuesday night.

Cespedes could command a salary of $20 million or more annually, considering the value of power-hitting outfielders these days.

Cespedes’ power surge hasn’t escaped the attention of Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

“He’s hit more home runs this year than in any other season,” he said. “It certainly looks like a trade deadline boon for the Mets (at least) for the short term. He’s provided an infusion of offense and that’s what they were looking for.”

Detroit’s in-house options at the position are unproven at best. Left-handed hitting Tyler Collins has gotten a long look since Cespedes’ departure. He’s batting .271 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 140 at-bats. Not bad, but certainly not the kind of production the club was getting from Cespedes.

“He’s a big-league outfielder,” Ausmus said. “He’s still learning to slow the game down a bit. It’s not uncommon. A lot of young players treat baseball like football. Football is more like running through a brick wall. In baseball, it’s more like running around it.”

Detroit thought it had a long-term solution in slugger Daniel Moya, but he was a major disappointment in Triple-A Toledo this season. Moya hit 20 home runs but only batted .240 and struck out 162 times. The Tigers recalled him on Tuesday but they can’t expect Moya, another left-handed batter, to make a dramatic improvement at the highest level.

So, it’s likely Avila will make a trade or sign a free agent this winter. Ideally, the Tigers will re-sign Cespedes but that would come at a high price.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-8, 3.35 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-6, 5.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday because of an illness. Nick Castellanos served as the designated hitter for the second straight day while Andrew Romine took Castellanos’ usual spot at third base. It’s another setback in a lost season for Martinez, who spent time on the disabled list with a sore left knee and hasn’t been able to find his hitting stroke. Martinez is batting .236 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs after hitting .335 with 32 homers and 103 RBIs a year ago.

--OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Moya was also a September call-up last season, getting three hits in eight at-bats. One of the top prospects in the organization, Moya struggled a good portion of the season with the Mud Hens, batting .240 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs while striking out 162 times. Moya was moved from right to left field late in the season and could see action at both spots as the season winds down.

--3B Jefry Marte was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and entered the 13-inning game in the 10th. He had a key sacrifice in the 13th that helped push across the winning run. Marte platooned at first base with the Tigers when Miguel Cabrera was on the disabled list in July and early August with a calf strain. He batted .250 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games with Detroit before he returned to the minors. He finished up at .275 with 15 home runs and 65 RBIs in 95 games with the Mud Hens. He’ll see spot duty at first and third, as well as pinch-hitting appearances, the rest of the season.

--LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and retired the only batter he faced in Detroit’s 13-inning win. Krol has bounced between the big leagues and minors throughout the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.65 ERA in 27 relief appearances with the Tigers and 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 28 appearances with the Mud Hens. He’ll be used a situational reliever the remainder of the season.

--INF Josh Wilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He struck out in his only at-bat during Detroit’s 13-inning win. Wilson had three home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games with the Mud Hens. The 34-year-old journeyman also appeared in 11 games with the Tigers during the first half of the season, hitting .381 in 21 at-bats. He could be used at a variety of infield positions during the final month of the season.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his second start since returning from the 60-day disabled list when he faces Tampa Bay on Wednesday night. Lobstein, who was sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder, allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Friday. It was his first major-league start since May 23. Lobstein, who will be making his first appearance against the Rays, has lost his last four starts.

--LHP Daniel Norris threw another bullpen session on Tuesday as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. Norris, who was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 20, also threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. He will throw a simulated game on Saturday during the team’s weekend trip to Cleveland. The rookie left-hander was one of three pitchers acquired by the Tigers in the David Price deal with Toronto.

--CF Daniel Fields was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for September call-ups. The 24-year-old Fields had a disappointing season with Triple-A Toledo, batting .228 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 122 games. Fields drew 66 walks but also struck out 146 times. He made one appearance with the Tigers and doubled in three at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely a long game. Everything else is just blurry right now. I‘m just glad we were able to pull out the win.” -- LF Rajai Davis, after hitting a sacrifice fly that brought home James McCann with the game-winning run as the Tigers edged Tampa Bay in 13 innings Tuesday. Davis’ fly ball finished off a 5-hour, 3-minute marathon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions on Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

--DH Victor Martinez (illness) missed his second consecutive game Sept. 8.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

3B Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya