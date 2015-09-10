Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Bruce Rondon’s audition as the Tigers’ closer has produced mixed results. Rondon can be overpowering, yet manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t necessarily agree that Rondon needs to use his fastball more often.

Rondon regularly hits triple digits on the radar gun with his heater but he’ll often try to fool hitters with his slider. Rondon is throwing his fastball 56.3 percent of the time, according to FanGraphs, down from 67.2 percent in his rookie year of 2013. He’s throwing his slider 36.6 percent of the time and his changeup the remaining 7.1 percent.

Rondon has allowed baserunners in seven of his last nine appearances and has given up at least one run in five of those outings. Yet Ausmus doesn’t think Rondon should simply rear back and fire away.

“Major league hitters will hit fastballs,” Ausmus said. “I don’t care if it’s triple digits. In fastball counts, he’s trying to take advantage of their aggressiveness. It’s not as cut and dried as everyone thinks it is.”

The problem is that if the hitters can manage to lay off those breaking pitches, Rondon gets into trouble because the sliders normally tail well below the strike zone. He has allowed 11 walks in his last 11 appearances.

Rondon had to pitch out of a bases-loaded situation after issuing two walks to Tampa Bay on Monday. He notched his fourth save that night but wasn’t so fortunate on Tuesday, blowing a save by giving up a run in an inning where he once again walked two batters.

The bulk of the save opportunities has gone to Rondon since Joakim Soria was dealt to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. Ausmus believes the way Rondon performs after giving up leads will go a long way in determining whether the 24-year-old will head into next season in that role.

“The ability to forget about yesterday’s loss or yesterday’s blown save (is essential),” he said. “The entire game hinges on you with a one-, two- or three-run lead. If you don’t do your job, you’re probably going to lose. If you don’t have the ability to get over it in 24 hours, you’re never going to be a closer.”

By falling out of the playoff race, the Tigers can afford to keep giving Rondon the ball in the ninth.

“The spotlight is certainly not as bright at this point,” Ausmus said. “That makes it a little bit easier. If he can pitch with a dimmer spotlight, at some point you have to find out if he can pitch with a bright, hot spotlight.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-9, 4.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-8, 3.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez was back in the clubhouse but remained out of the lineup for the third straight game because of an illness. Miguel Cabrera served as the designated hitter. Manager Brad Ausmus expects Martinez to start the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland on Thursday. Martinez has batted .343 with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs in 77 career games against his former team.

--RHP Buck Farmer left an 8-0 loss against Tampa Bay with right forearm tightness. Farmer came out after surrendering a home run to catcher J.P. Arencibia in the seventh. He also pitched to two batters in the sixth. Manager Brad Ausmus revealed that Farmer had been feeling discomfort in his pitching arm recently but was cleared by the medical staff to pitch. “It’s related to something he felt last week,” Ausmus said.

--RHP Alfredo Simon turns into an ace when he faces the Cleveland Indians, and the Tigers hope he pitches that way again as they open a four-game series against their division rival. Simon has won all four of his career starts against the Indians, including a dominant performance at Comerica Park on Saturday in which he tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits while collecting his 12th victory. That outing came out of nowhere, as Simon had surrendered a combined 14 runs in his previous two starts. He has a 1.50 ERA vs. Cleveland.

--C James McCann has not committed an error in his first 102 games as a catcher, which is a major league record in the modern era. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no catcher since at least 1900 has played the position for that many games at the start of his career without making an error. The previous record was 93 games by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians (1932-34). “That’s impressive for anybody,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s had some help from his friends at second base.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was tagged with the loss on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was making his second start since returning from the 60-day disabled list after battling shoulder soreness most of the season. “It was kind of a mixed bag,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had six strikeouts and got some swings and misses, but obviously he gave up some runs and a couple of long balls.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (illness) did not play Sept. 7-9.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya