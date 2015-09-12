Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is expected to be fired by owner Mike Ilitch after the season, according to multiple reports.

The Detroit Free Press and WDIV-TV in Detroit reported Thursday night, citing sources, that Ilitch will dismiss Ausmus after the Oct. 4 season finale against the Chicago White Sox.

The Free Press reported a source said former Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski “fought off ownership so that it didn’t happen much earlier.” Ausmus was hired by Dombrowski, who was fired Aug. 4 and replaced by Al Avila.

“I haven’t been told anything,” Ausmus, who has one year remaining on his three-year deal, told the Detroit News in a text message late Thursday night when asked about the reports.

Ausmus, 46, guided the Tigers to their fourth consecutive American League Central title last season and has a 154-148 record with Detroit. The Tigers were again expected to contend coming into 2015, but reside in last place with a 64-76 record -- 19 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City.

The Tigers have had their share of injuries this year.

Right-hander Justin Verlander began the season on the disabled list with a triceps injury and slugging first baseman Miguel Cabrera was sidelined for five weeks with a calf injury in July.

After being out contention at the trade deadline, the Tigers traded away starting pitcher David Price, reliever Joakim Soria and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 3-7, 3.43 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 3-3, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C James McCann has not committed an error in the first 103 games of his major league career. According to Elias, that’s a modern (since 1900) major league record for most consecutive errorless games by a catcher to start a career

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) and LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain), both on the DL, are scheduled to throw side sessions on Saturday.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) and RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain), both on the DL, are scheduled to throw side sessions on Saturday.

--RHP Alfredo Simon was 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his first four starts vs. the Indians this season. However in his fifth start against Cleveland on Thursday, Simon, in 6 2/3 innings, gave up more runs (5) than he did in 24 innings over his first four starts (4).

--2B Ian Kinsler’s RBI single in the seventh inning Thursday was the 1,500th hit of his career. Kinsler has the fourth-most hits of any active second baseman. He is hitting .323 (20-for-62) vs. Cleveland this season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera is always glad to see the Indians in the other dugout. Although he was just 1-for-5 on Thursday, Cabrera still has big numbers vs. Cleveland. In 145 career games against the Indians Cabrera has a .359 batting average (201-560), with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs.

--RHP Justin Verlander, originally slated to start Friday before it was rainout out, will start Saturday’s game. Verlander has a record of 18-17 and a 4.39 ERA in 42 career starts vs. the Indians. That’s his most losses against any major league team. He is also just 9-12 with a 5.35 ERA in 23 career starts at Progressive Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been very successful against Cleveland this year and his pitch count was down, so I let him come out for the seventh.” -- Tigers coach Brad Ausmus, on RHP Alfredo Simon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (illness) did not play Sept. 7-10.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 and is scheduled to throw a side session Sept. 12.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7 and is scheduled to throw a side session Sept. 12. He hopes to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya