Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- For the Detroit Tigers, this is the hard part. This is not a role they are accustomed to. After reaching the postseason in each of the last four years, the Tigers aren’t going anywhere at the end of this season except home.

After splitting a doubleheader in Cleveland on Sunday the Tigers are at 65-77. That’s the second worst record in the American League. For a team used to looking down at the rest of the Central Division, the Tigers this year are in last place, looking up at the rest of the division.

With 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers are playing only for pride. Rumors also persist about the job security of manager Brad Ausmus, but Ausmus says the team is trying to put all the distractions aside, and play hard for the remainder of the season, even if there is no postseason carrot as the incentive.

“We’re still the Detroit Tigers. We’re still representing the city of Detroit. So we’re going to keep putting the best team out there that we can,” Ausmus said. “We’re also playing some teams that are in the hunt.”

Cleveland, which is in the wild card race, is one of those teams. Ten of the Tigers’ remaining 20 games are against teams that are still in contention for a spot in the postseason. That’s why Ausmus says he intends to put his best players on the field for remainder of the season.

“We still represent the Detroit Tigers, so we’re never going to go out there and if we lose say, ‘Oh, so what?'” said Nick Castellanos. “Every time we put on our uniform we want to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-7, 5.31 ERA) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander’s loss in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader dropped his career record in 24 starts at Progressive Field to 9-13, with a 5.38 ERA. His 13 losses are the most by any opposing pitcher in Cleveland since 1960. Verlander’s career record vs. Cleveland is 18-18, which is the most losses he has against any major league team.

--LHP Randy Wolf needed 50 pitches to get through the first inning of the second game. “What hurt him was the foul balls. They kept fouling balls off,” said manager Brad Ausmus. Cleveland hitters fouled off 26 pitches in the first inning.

--OF Steven Moya made his first career start in the first game. Moya started in left field and had a single and triple in three at bats. Moya was recalled last week from Triple-A Toledo, where he hit 20 home runs in 126 games. “We’ll pick spots where we think he’ll excel,” said manager Brad Ausmus, when asked about Moya’s playing time.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain, will be activated on Wednesday and will start that night against Minnesota. It will be Sanchez’s first start since Aug. 18.

--LHP Daniel Norris, who is on the disabled list with a right oblique strain, will be activated on Wednesday and will pitch in that game as a reliever, Manager Brad Ausmus said. It will be Norris’ first appearance in a major league game since Aug. 19.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, who normally wears out Cleveland pitching, was 1-for-14 in the three games with the Indians. Cabrera has just two RBIs in September. “He’s human,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “When you hit .350 for the year it doesn’t mean you hit .350 every day.”

--SS Dixon Machado was removed from the second game in the fifth inning due to a strained hamstring. Manager Brad Ausmus said he didn’t think it was serious and that Machado is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What hurt him in the first inning was the foul balls. They kept fouling balls off.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Randy Wolf’s 50-pitch first inning Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (illness) did not play Sept. 7-10. He returned Sept. 13.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 and is scheduled to throw a side session Sept. 12. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 16.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7 and is scheduled to throw a side session Sept. 12. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 16 and start the game that day.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya