Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a tale of two seasons for Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Lobstein.

The young left-hander was roughed up again on Monday night, to the tune of six runs on seven hits and a pair of walks over 1 1/3 innings of work in a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

For Lobstein, who began the season replacing Justin Verlander in the Tigers rotation, it was another poor outing, his third since re-joining Detroit earlier this month.

Overall, Lobstein has lost each of his last five decisions, three times giving up six runs and once allowing five.

Since his recall from Triple-A Toledo prior to his start on Sept. 4, Lobstein has given up 17 runs 11 1/3 innings.

“I feel healthy right now but the results just aren’t there,” Lobstein said. “It’s just frustrating. I‘m going back to the drawing board right now, trying to figure this thing out.”

It’s a far cry from the beginning of this season when Lobstein looked the part of a major leaguer, giving up a total of seven runs over his first 18 innings in the bigs. His best outing came against the White Sox on May 7, when he threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, lowering his season ERA to an even 3.00 after five starts.

It’s been a disaster since.

Following his appearance Monday, his ERA has ballooned to 6.10.

Detroit got more bad news on Monday when it was learned right-hander Anibal Sanchez will not make his scheduled start on Wednesday because of shoulder tenderness.

“We’re running short on starters,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll have to re-evaluate it. We have Matt Boyd coming up on an innings limit that we don’t have to pass. We’re a little bit strapped for starters.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-9, 4.94 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-8, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed six runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two in 1 1/3 innings Monday in a loss to the Twins. Lobstein has now allowed 17 earned runs over his last three starts spanning 11 1/3 innings. His 6.10 ERA is the third-highest among American League starters with at least 10 starts.

--RF J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 and has multi-hit efforts in three consecutive games, going 7-for-13 over that span. Martinez has been especially effective against the Twins this season, hitting .345 with seven extra-base hits in 14 games against Minnesota.

--C James McCann tripled in the seventh inning and scored Detroit’s only run of the night. McCann has five triples this season, the most by a Tigers rookie since Austin Jackson has 10 in 2010.

--CF Anthony Gose had two hits and extended his streak of reaching base safely to 11 games. Over that span, Gose is hitting .357 with eight runs, three doubles, a triple, a homer and an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It knocks you on your heels when you get down that early that quickly.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after the loss to the Twins Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions Sept. 6 and Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 16.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He is scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya