Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Alfredo Simon has been unable to find consistency in his first season in the Motor City.

Tuesday’s start against the Minnesota Twins again illustrated what has been a frustrating second half for the veteran, who tossed 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 win. Simon was charged with three Twins runs, but got the victory and a quality start, something that has been tough to come by over the last four months.

“He’s had some ups and downs but he pitched well again tonight,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got us deep in the game. He hit a little bit of a speed bump there in the seventh, but we were able to get through it.”

Simon allowed more than three runs in a start just once in his first nine outings as a Tiger through the end of May.

Since then, it’s been anybody’s guess.

From the beginning of June until Tuesday, Simon’s ERA of 6.20 has been unsightly, yet he has a record that’s at .500 over that span (7-7).

Simon has allowed five runs or more in exactly half of those appearances, but also allowed one run or fewer in five games.

On Tuesday, Simon looked like the man from the beginning of the season. The righty, who went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in April and May, allowed a run on a triple and a single in the second inning but was able to navigate through the middle innings unscathed.

“I just want to finish strong this year,” Simon said. “It’s hard for the bullpen to throw every game and that’s why I want to go deep into the game.”

Detroit, which has made a habit of falling behind early in games, gave Simon plenty of early run support then watched its starter hold onto that lead.

“We saw Simon pitch well again,” Ausmus said.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.43 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-4, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez singled in a run in the first inning, snapping an 0-for-21 streak at the plate with runners in scoring position. It was his first RBI since Aug. 20. He also singled with a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning driving in his second run of the night.

--RHP Alfredo Simon allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out four in his 13th win this season. For Simon, it was his third quality start in his last nine outings and 11th in 28 starts overall. Simon improved to 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three starts against Minnesota in 2015.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has been shut down with a strain in his throwing shoulder. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder back in 2007. Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list with a shoulder strain since mid-August, was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game.

--LHP Daniel Norris will get the start in place of RHP Anibal Sanchez on Wednesday. Norris is 1-1 in four starts with the Tigers since being acquired in a trade for LHP David Price on July 30. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20 with a strained right oblique.

--C James McCann went 3-for-4 and now has a hit in six straight games. Over that span, McCann is hitting .522. Against the Twins this season, McCann is slashing .417, including four extra-base hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He swung the bat well. He looked good in (batting practice), looked noticeably better in BP and he carried it right into the game.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on DH Victor Martinez, who had three hits and a pair of RBIs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 20. He threw off flat ground Sept. 1. He threw bullpen sessions Sept. 6 and Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 16.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down Sept. 15. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder back in 2007.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 17.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya