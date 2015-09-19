Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- J.D. Martinez is having his second straight breakout season.

Martinez hit .315 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs for Detroit last year after the Tigers picked him off the discard pile, where he had been flung by Houston.

The right fielder got off to a good start this season, hit an early-season bump but has rebounded smartly over the last three months and came out of Friday night’s 4-3, 12-inning victory over Kansas City batting .287 with 37 home runs and 96 RBIs.

“I think he’s removed a lot of doubt,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s always a concern, ‘Was it a one-year wonder?’ type of thing. I think that doubt’s kind of been washed away.”

Houston has taken flak for dumping Martinez after a shabby spring training prior to the 2014 season but the criticism is misdirected.

Instead of focusing on the weak numbers, the Astros should be knocked for not giving Martinez enough of a chance to show off his completely remade swing, playing him sporadically and then cutting him.

New Detroit general manager Al Avila had known Martinez since his kid-league days and the Tigers offered him enough money and a chance.

A hot start in the minors and a need in Detroit brought him up to the Tigers early last year and he worked his way into the starting lineup fairly rapidly.

Detroit did not re-sign Torii Hunter in between seasons, knowing it could pencil Martinez in for right and had Yoenis Cespedes for left.

”He’s improved a lot defensively,“ Ausmus said, ”going after the ball, his throws, knowing where to throw the ball. As much as he’s improved offensively over the last two years, he’s almost improved as much defensively.

“I do think part of it’s because he’s been in right field the whole time. He’s been in right field since Day One of spring training.”

If Martinez could reach 40 home runs by hitting three more in the final two weeks of the season, it would put him among just a handful of Detroit outfielders who have breached that number.

”That’s a big number,“ Ausmus said. ”You’re an elite power hitter. That number was less important for a number of years, for a decade or so.

“I think it’s value has returned to form.”

So, it would seem, has Martinez.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-78

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-8, 3.59 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-5, 8.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Boyd makes his fourth start of the season Saturday for Detroit against the Kansas City Royals. Boyd has pitched for both Toronto and Detroit this season but all of those starts have come for the Tigers. Boyd is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA against Kansas City in those three previous starts.

--RHP Justin Verlander saw another victory elude him Friday night, when one of Detroit’s relievers, RHP Alex Wilson, gave up a two-run home run with two out in the ninth to wipe out the Tigers’ 3-1 lead. Verlander worked 8 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one while giving up five hits. “That was a good win,” Verlander said after Detroit pulled it out with two runs in the 12th to win, 5-4. “Obviously the ninth inning didn’t go the way we wanted. But we battled back against a really, really tough bullpen. The last few starts, my offspeed stuff’s been getting better and better, specifically the last two or three with my curveball.” Manager Brad Ausmus removed Verlander after he gave up a two-out single to 1B Eric Hosmer. RHP Alex Wilson gave up a score-tying home run to C Salvador Perez. “Perez has hit .450 off ‘Ver’ over the course of 40 plate appearances, with nine extra-base hits off him,” Ausmus said. “Quite frankly it was a no-brainer (to take him out). The last three guys barreled the ball up on ‘Ver.'”

--SS Dixon Machado lined the winning hit to left with the bases loaded and two out in the 12th inning Friday night, giving Detroit a 5-4 victory over Kansas City. “That’s a moment I’ve been dreaming about my entire life,” said Machado, who entered the game in the 11th. “It was a high pitch and I put a good swing on it.” Machado said he had a walk-off winner for Toledo but “everything is different in the majors.”

--RF J.D. Martinez is removing doubt about his being a one-year wonder. “I think that doubt kind of has been washed away,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Martinez, who has 37 home runs and 96 RBIs coming off a season of 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. There’s a chance Martinez could become one of a small number of Tigers outfielders with 40 home runs in a season. “That’s a big number,” Ausmus said. “You’re an elite power hitter. That number was less important for a number of years, for a decade or so. I think its value has returned to form.”

--3B Nick Castellanos was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second straight game due to a sore hamstring. “I can pinch-hit,” Castellanos said. “I fully expect to be out there Saturday.” “We’re just being careful,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--SS Jose Iglesias says he’s feeling better but offers no timetable on a possible return to action this season. Iglesias suffered a chip fracture of his middle finger on Sept. 3 and says, “I‘m trying to get my (full) range of motion back. It’s better, but it’s going to take some time.” Manager Brad Ausmus was vague as to a possible return but given the fact there are just one homestand and one road trip left, it looks increasingly doubtful he’ll be back in the lineup again this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a couple games in a row where the guys have fought back.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after Detroit recovered from blowing a two-run lead with two out in the ninth inning to defeat the Royals, 5-4, with a two-run rally in the 12th Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nick Castellanos (sore groin) was a late scratch from the lineup Sept. 16. He didn’t start for the second straight game Sept. 18 but did pinch-hit (struck out) in the 11th. He says he expects to start Sept. 19.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-18.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down Sept. 15. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder in 2007.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Dixon Machado

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya