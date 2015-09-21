Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, highlighted by a bullpen peopled by relievers without roles, but manager Brad Ausmus is learning some things about those he has on hand that will be useful going forward.

Whether Ausmus, who still has a year to go on his contract, will be around to manage them is a question that will likely be answered in the next two weeks. New general manager Al Avila is keeping that decision to himself for the time being.

The Tigers had been without a closer since trading right-hander Joakim Soria to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline. Right-hander Bruce Rondon has the stuff but has yet to show he can harness it.

Ausmus used Rondon in the eighth inning Saturday, presumably having someone else in mind to close had Rondon not given up a score-tying home run.

Right-hander Alex Wilson has shown he will be a useful bullpen piece next year, as has southpaw Blaine Hardy. Exactly how they will fit is a function of the pieces added this winter.

Lefty Tom Gorzelanny is a free agent but might be induced to come back and try to refine his new nearly sidearm pitching motion. Right-hander Al Alburquerque has his moments but Detroit may decide he needs to pitch someplace else because what he offers is not in line with what he’ll get in his second arbitration season.

Ian Krol is a young lefty with impressive stuff who is making small steps with Ausmus trying to build up his confidence. At minimum wage, he fits.

Right-hander Neftali Feliz had enough miserable outings to get let go by Texas -- and enough poor outings with Detroit to wonder what direction his career is taking. Recent outings have been productive, however, and he has the kind of power arm the organization likes. There are tools, but doubt remains.

Drew VerHagen has emerged among the young pitchers and is currently getting thrown late-inning situations, to which he has responded well. Detroit switched him from starting to relief in consideration of some lower back issues and he has starter stuff that plays well in the bullpen. The Tigers see him as a late-inning possibility.

Look beyond the numbers and you can see Ausmus has won games playing mix-and-match with his misfit relievers.

The overhaul will be big, but perhaps not as big as it seemed two months ago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 9-13, 5.27 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 2-3, 5.32 ERA); White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 2-0, 3.71 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-3, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Ryan makes his first start following five relief appearances Monday when he pitches against the White Sox in the first game of a day-night makeup doubleheader. Ryan has started five times in 18 total games for Detroit this season. He is 2-1 out of the bullpen with a 4.43 ERA but 0-2 as a starter with a 6.08 ERA. Ryan set himself up for the start by throwing 70 pitches over 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief Sept. 14. Ryan has started twice against the White Sox in his two seasons with Detroit, going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

--LHP Randy Wolf faces the White Sox for the first time this season when he pitches against them in the second game of Monday’s makeup day-night doubleheader. Wolf has spent most of his time in the National League and is still looking for his first victory for Detroit. He has faced the White Sox three times in his lengthy career, going 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA.

--RHP Alfredo Simon turned in one of his bad outings Sunday, getting ripped for 13 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings during the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Kansas City. “He was up all day long, above the belt,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “That’s really not what you want at any time when you’re pitching. Sometimes you can get away with it with a popup or fly ball, but the Royals took advantage of it.”

--CF Anthony Gose was eased into the role of regular early in the season, with manager Brad Ausmus picking his spots to build up the youngster’s confidence. Ever since the trade of LF Yoenis Cespedes, however, the manager has played Gose against nearly every pitcher except overwhelming lefties. Gose walked twice and singled Sunday. He has reached base in his past 16 games, hitting largely out of the leadoff spot. In that span, he is batting .323 with 13 runs.

--INF Andrew Romine, who started at second base Sunday, is getting increased playing time with the injury to SS Jose Iglesias. “Part of it is he’s swung the bat well, so he’s been put in the lineup more,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s a, ‘What comes first, the chicken or the egg?’ sort of thing. I can tell you he’s playing, he’s swinging better.”

--C James McCann likely will set a Detroit record for innings caught by a rookie Monday, when the Tigers play two games against the White Sox. McCann caught nine innings Sunday and is now just 1 1/3 innings shy of the most innings caught by a Detroit rookie receiver, 880 innings by Frank House in 1954.

--SS Dixon Machado lined a single to left in the fourth inning Sunday, his only hit of the game. He has a four-game hitting streak and is sharing the playing time at short with Andrew Romine in the absence of injured SS Jose Iglesias. Machado is hitting .256 in 13 games.

--DH Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single Sunday, giving him five RBIs in the three-game weekend series against the Royals. Cabrera has 73 RBIs this year despite missing six weeks with a calf injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had 19 hits so it wasn’t just him, but certainly the power, the three home runs -- and the triple might have been the most impressive of them all.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, on Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales’ power show Sunday in the Royals’ 10-3 win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-20. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down Sept. 15. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder in 2007.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya