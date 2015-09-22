Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The remainder of the season may seem meaningless for most of the players on the Detroit Tigers’ roster. That doesn’t apply to Bruce Rondon, at least in manager Brad Ausmus’ eyes.

The way the flame-throwing right-hander finishes up the season could have a major effect on the team’s future plans for him. Rondon was given a chance to become the closer when veteran Joakim Soria was dealt at the trade deadline. He has flopped in that role, forcing Ausmus to go with a committee approach when the team has a ninth-inning lead.

The 24-year-old Rondon tantalizes the organization with his ability to throw 100-mile per hour fastballs but he’s still hittable and hasn’t thrown enough strikes. He has recorded five saves but has officially blown four others, including two of his last three appearances.

He pitched a scoreless inning on Monday, though his velocity was not at its normal levels.

“We just want to see outs -- strikes and outs on a consistent basis,” said Ausmus, adding that Rondon has “tremendous ability.”

Rondon underwent Tommy John surgery last spring, wiping out his 2014 season. He did not return to the majors this season until late June because of biceps tendinitis that he developed in his pitching arm during spring training.

The organization wanted to ease Rondon into the closer’s role, then accelerated the process after Soria was moved to Pittsburgh for a minor-league prospect. But Rondon’s numbers are unsightly -- a 5.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 19 walks in 31 innings. He has given up at least one run in four of his last six outings.

For a while, Rondon became over-reliant on his slider to complement his fastball. In some of his recent outings, he’s thrown too many fastballs.

“I think he’s trying to do the right thing,” Ausmus said. “He’s still young and learning.”

Ausmus and the Tigers’ front office doesn’t want Rondon to chalk up his remaining appearances to inexperience. They’d like him to build some confidence, as well as give them some peace of mind that he’ll be better in a late-innings role next season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-81

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.45 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C James McCann caught only two innings in the Tigers’ doubleheader on Monday but that was enough to set a record. He has caught 880 2/3 innings this season, surpassing Frank House’s franchise record for most innings caught by a rookie. House was behind the plate for 880 innings in 1954. McCann struck out in his lone plate appearance.

--C Alex Avila hit his first home run since July 7 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday. His opposite-field solo shot off White Sox starter Erik Johnson was his fourth of the season and his first RBI since July 21. Rookie James McCann has taken his job, though McCann did not start either game on Monday. Avila will be a free agent and is unlikely to return, even though his father Al is now the team’s general manager.

--CF Anthony Gose saw his 16-game streak of reaching base safely snapped during the opener of a doubleheader on Monday. Gose led off the game and went 0-for-4, including two strikeouts against White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija. Gose hit .323 with 13 runs scored during the streak. Gose, who was only used as a pinch-runner in the second game, is batting .258.

--LHP Kyle Ryan had a quality start but wound up with the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Ryan allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings while throwing 91 pitches. That matched his longest outing of the season, which also came against the White Sox on June 5. Ryan has gone winless in his six starts, though he has picked up two victories in relief. He’s not expected to be part of the rotation next season but could make the club in a long-relief role.

--LHP Daniel Norris will make his second start since returning from a right oblique strain when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Norris was on a 50-pitch limit when he tossed 3 2/3 effective innings in his return against Minnesota on Wednesday, giving up only a solo home run. He’ll be on a 60-65 pitch limit against the White Sox. The rookie left-hander has started five games since being acquired by the Tigers in the David Price deal with Toronto, going 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA. This will be his first outing against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s never a good day when you lose a doubleheader.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after getting swept by the White Sox Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-21. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down Sept. 15. He will be examined by Dr. James Andrews, who performed surgery on Sanchez’s shoulder in 2007.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

RHP Bruce Rondon

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya