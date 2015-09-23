Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Bruce Rondon saga took a stunning turn Tuesday when he was told to leave the Detroit Tigers for the remainder of the season.

The team’s primary closer since the All-Star break, the Venezuelan native was sent packing because of his lack of effort, according to manager Brad Ausmus.

“Bruce Rondon, because of his effort level, has been sent home,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said during his pregame press conference. “Other than saying that (general manager) Al Avila and myself completely agreed on it, there will be no other details or comment.”

Rondon pitched a scoreless ninth inning during the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox but his velocity was noticeably reduced. Rondon routinely hits double digits on the radar gun with his fastball but he was throwing in the low ‘90s most of the inning.

“He said he felt fine,” Ausmus said Monday night when asked about Rondon’s velocity.

Ausmus proclaimed earlier on Monday that Rondon had more to prove than any other player during the final weeks of the season. He also commented that Rondon had seemingly held back at times rather than “letting it fly.”

Clearly, the organization has been frustrated with Rondon for a while. Catcher Alex Avila hinted that Rondon’s work habits were not up to par.

“To be a big component of the team, you’ve got to be here on the team,” Avila said.

When asked about players staying prepared despite falling out of the playoff race, Avila added, “You probably hit it on the nail right there. You want to put out your best effort every day, no matter what the situation.”

Despite possessing the team’s most electric fastball, Rondon flopped in his lengthy audition as the closer. He saved five games but blew four other save opportunities. Prior to his outing on Monday, he had allowed a run in four of his last five appearances. Rondon finished the season with a 5.81 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.

In the short term, Alex Wilson and Neftali Perez will probably serve as the co-closers.

“More than likely, it will be one of those two,” Ausmus said.

Over the long haul, Rondon may have thrown his last pitch for the Tigers. For a player that the organization had hoped would be their long-term solution at closer, that’s a major setback.

Rondon’s live arm would certainly attract attention on the trade market, thought his de facto suspension would give some pause to potential suitors. In any case, it seems inevitable that general manager Avila will be shopping for a reliable closer this offseason.

RECORD: 70-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Frankie Montas, 0-0, 1.13 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 3-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Rajai Davis hit a walk-off triple in the Tigers’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The left fielder’s seventh career walk-off hit -- a liner down the right-field line -- knocked in center fielder Anthony Gose, who drew a two-out walk against Zach Duke. His last walk-off hit was against Oakland on June 30, 2014. His game-winner wasn’t a surprise to Chicago supporters, as he’s a .305 career hitter against the White Sox.

--RHP Justin Verlander makes his final home start of the season when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Verlander suffered a crushing no-decision in his last start on Friday, as he came within one out of a complete game against Kansas City. Reliever Alex Wilson served up a two-run homer to Salvador Perez, preventing Verlander from collecting his fourth win this season. Verlander has given up just 12 earned runs in his last eight starts but is only 2-4 during that span. He’s 17-13 with a 3.97 ERA in 34 career starts against the White Sox.

--C James McCann had an RBI single in Detroit’s 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. It was his lone hit of the game, though he nearly caught a combined no-hitter. The no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the ninth. Justin Verlander also lost a no-hitter in the ninth with McCann behind the plate this season. McCann is hitting .284 over his last 59 games.

--LHP Kyle Ryan will return to the bullpen despite his quality start on Monday. Ryan tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his spot start and gave up two runs on six hits. Afterward, Ryan admitted that he preferred coming out of the bullpen. Manager Brad Ausmus believes that Ryan is best suited for that role. “Quite frankly, I think he might be better off as a reliever,” he said.

--LHP Daniel Norris tossed five perfect innings before being removed from his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Norris was on a pitch limit while making his second start since returning from a right oblique strain. Norris, who threw 63 pitches, gave up only one hit in his previous outing that lasted 3 2/3 innings. He’s expected to make his next start at Texas on Monday. “When he (manager Brad Ausmus) told me I was coming out, there was no argument there,” Norris said. “This is encouraging for me. I just want to finish the season strong.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(LHP Daniel) Norris really set the tone for us, and then each guy that came out of the ‘pen was pounding the zone. The big thing is that our pitchers induced a lot of weak contact. We were in command for a good portion of the game.” -- Detroit C James McCann, after a win Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-22. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down for the season Sept. 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya