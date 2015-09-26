Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus will leave a legacy of professionalism if, as is widely forecast, he is dismissed as manager of the Detroit Tigers at the end of this season.

Ever since Dave Dombrowski was let go after the July 31 trade, it has been expected his successor, Al Avila, would want to have his own personal choice as manager of the Tigers.

The speculation started when Avila noted at his introductory press conference that Ausmus would be evaluated at the end of the season just like everybody else. Ausmus has a year plus an option remaining on his contract at the end of this season.

“I just come to work and try to win,” Ausmus said. “I prepare the same way. Since that report came out, nothing has changed.”

Detroit seems to have responded to the message because it defeated the Minnesota Twins, 6-4, Friday night after being down 4-0 following the top of the fifth. The Tigers have now won seven out of 10 and eight of their lasts 12.

During his two seasons, Ausmus has repeatedly noted the delineation of responsibilities. Essentially, he says he manages and everybody else does their job.

“That’s not my area,” he said of whether he feels he’s done enough to warrant a return. “That’s Al’s area. Al’s the general manager. He decides what things are important for him in a manager. And he’ll decide along with Mr. Ilitch (owner Mike), I‘m sure, whether I fit those characteristics.”

The team was stripped of three key players at the trade deadline -- David Price, Yoenis Cespedes and Joakim Soria -- and has been missing Justin Verlander, Anibal Sanchez, Miguel Cabrera and closer Joe Nathan for long stretches.

”There’s an expectation to win,“ Ausmus said. ”We didn’t win, I‘m the most likely, the one person you can point a finger at. Point it at me.

”There’s probably a lot of #fireausmus. But it’s a good group of guys, the underlying pride in Detroit and the Tigers, you see it here like you don’t in most other cities.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve said all along, despite what’s written, people around town are great with me. They really are.”

He notes with pride the Tigers have battled with the weapons they have.

“There’s been no letup,” Ausmus said. “Just look at the extra-inning games we’ve won.”

The manager has seemed more relaxed with the media over the last few weeks, which could be a sign he already knows the future.

The humor comes more easily, he expounds on subjects he carefully avoided in the past, and he stresses the importance of grinding it out every day.

”I’ve got teenage daughters,“ Ausmus said, ”you think they care about this? We just want to win. We haven’t done it as on a regular basis as we would have liked to this year, but we just want to win.

”The two teams we play the next six days (Minnesota and Texas) are in the thick of races. You have to have some respect for the game, the other teams they’re vying against, and play the game the right way.

“When we get to Chicago at the end of the year, you might see some young players get in there a little bit more often.”

As for managing in the future?

“I enjoy it. I’ll worry about the future when the past is done. Hey, sounds like a Yogi-ism.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-81

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 4-1, 3.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-10, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon has had an up-and-down season and is coming off a down start in which he gave up 13 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. Saturday will mark his fourth start against Minnesota this season. He is 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in the previous three. Simon is 2-1 lifetime against the Twins with a 3.00 ERA in nine games, four of them starts.

--LHP Matt Boyd gave up just one hit Friday night but it was a three-run triple to LF Eddie Rosario of Minnesota. It was 4-0 after Boyd had completed the fifth but he stuck around to get through the sixth before leaving. There was some thought Boyd lost focus when there was a fan disturbance that delayed the beginning of the fifth inning for a few minutes. “Yeah, you could say it threw me off,” Boyd said. “That’s a rookie mistake. It shouldn’t happen. That’s unacceptable on my part. I got my focus back after that but I’ve got to be better than that. I wish I could get those two hitters (walked) back and that changes the complexion of the whole inning.” Boyd walked the first two batters of the fifth and an error filled the bases for Rosario, who tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly to second base.

--1B Miguel Cabrera returned to the starting lineup Friday night after missing a game with lower back soreness. He went 0-for-3 with a walk though, watching his league-leading batting average shrink to .334. There’s a real possibility now that the fourth batting title in five years it was widely assumed that Cabrera was going to get could be slipping away in a late-season fade. It’s possible he’s having physical issues he’s not disclosing because he’s fouling off or missing fastballs he ordinarily would hammer.

--SS Andrew Romine may miss a game or two after having to come out of Friday night’s game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning due to a right groin strain. Romine singled in his only at-bat. Trainer Kevin Rand was spotted talking to Romine in the dugout before the fourth. Romine felt the leg was giving him problems so manager Brad Ausmus pinch-hit SS Dixon Machado for him in the fifth.

--SS Dixon Machado pinch-hit and grounded into an RBI force play in the fifth inning when Detroit scored its first run of the game. Machado was batting for SS Andrew Romine, who suffered a right groin strain earlier. Machado will start for the next day or two to let Romine heal. Machado’s one-out single started Detroit’s three-run seventh inning that created a 4-4 tie.

--LF Rajai Davis hit a game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning Friday night, leading Detroit to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was Davis’ eighth home run of the season. He also had a single and battled through 14 pitches in the seventh before flying out to left. “If you watch him take batting practice every day, you know he has power,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s not a home run hitter per se but he has ability to hit the ball out of the park on occasion. That ball, from the crack of the bat, virtually everybody in the dugout knew it was out. He’s been swinging the bat a lot better lately.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll worry about the future when the past is done. Hey, that sounds like a Yogi-ism.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, on his possibly being fired when the season is over.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Andrew Romine (right groin strain) had to leave the Sept. 25 game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. While the injury is not viewed as serious, he is expected to miss a game or two.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-25. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down for the season Sept. 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya