Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Tigers reliever Neftali Feliz picked up a save Monday night in a stadium he knows all too well.

Feliz spent the first six-plus years of major league career with the Rangers. He returned to Globe Life Park for the first time in an opposing uniform Monday night.

Feliz came on with one out in the ninth, the bases load, designated hitter Prince Fielder up and Detroit holding a 7-2 lead. Prince hit a two-run single to center, but Feliz got a double-play from third baseman Adrian Beltre to end the game.

“The ninth wasn’t exactly how you want it to go,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Rangers released Feliz in July after several frustrating seasons where the once-hard-throwing righty has struggled with injuries and his role. Feliz has looked better recently, but is a long way removed from the pitcher who notched 72 saves from 2010-11.

“He had one real bad outing that kind of inflated his numbers, where he just got shelled,” Ausmus said before the start of the three-game series, “but overall, he’s pitched pretty well.”

Feliz did have a 1.50 ERA in his previous five outings. He recorded his fourth save since joining Detroit on Monday and his 10th overall this season.

Feliz is eligible for arbitration one more time this offseason. The Tigers need to offer him at least $3.3 million to go through the arbitration process. If they non-tender him, Feliz could test the free-agent market.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-1, 3.90 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 11-8, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season and seventh for Detroit on Tuesday at Texas. He’s pitched more than five innings only twice for the Tigers, but they are 5-1 in his starts. Norris has yet to face Texas this season.

--RHP Justin Verlander worked at least six innings Monday, his 13th consecutive start of at least six. He has three straight quality starts and is 4-4, 2.05 (16 ER/70.1 IP) over his last 10 starts beginning Aug. 9. He is now 9-5, 2.90 (32 ER/99.1 IP) over 16 career starts vs. Texas in his career.

--C James McCann extended his streak of not committing an error in his first 115 games of his career. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the streak is a modern major league record (since 1900) to start a career. The previous record of 93 games was set by Frankie Pytlak of the Cleveland Indians from 1932-34.

--SS Jose Iglesias is with the team for the final road trip. He could pinch run if needed, but whether he returns to the lineup to hit is up in the air. “We’ll just see,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re certainly running out of time.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera’s groundout in the eighth inning Monday was his 502nd plate appearance of the season, reaching the minimum to qualify for batting title. He is hitting .336. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera would play at least once more in the Texas series and at least once this weekend to close out the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ninth wasn’t exactly how you want it to go.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after his team hung on to beat Texas on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left quad soreness) will be evaluated Sept. 29 after leaving Sept. 28. Manager Brad Ausmus said the plan is to not shut Martinez down.

--UT Andrew Romine (right groin strain) had to leave the Sept. 25 game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. He sat out Sept. 26-28.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-28. He did some running Sept. 27 and will accompany Detroit on its final road trip of the season. “He might be available to pinch-run,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If he can swing the bat, we’ll be using him.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down for the season Sept. 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya