Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Now with enough plate appearances to qualify for a fourth batting title in five years, Miguel Cabrera is going to get some rest in the season’s final days, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said on Tuesday.

Cabrera, who missed six weeks with a left calf strain in July and August, is hitting .334 though he has tailed off in recent weeks.

After going 0-for-3 in the Tigers’ 7-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday, Cabrera leads Boston’s Xander Bogaerts by 10 points in the AL batting race.

Manager Brad Ausmus said earlier this week that Cabrera would play in only one of the two final games at Texas. Cabrera played Tuesday, suggesting a night off Wednesday is forthcoming.

That plan might change because of the injury to designated hitter Victor Martinez, who missed Tuesday’s game with a sore thigh. Cabrera is also 4-for-6 lifetime against right-hander Yovani Gallardo, who will start for Texas on Wednesday.

“You might see a little different lineup in Chicago,” Ausmus said.

RECORD: 73-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-3, 6.91 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo (12-11, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris took a fifth consecutive no-decision in Detroit’s 7-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday, but he struggled in 1 2/3 innings. Norris gave up six runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk, though he was victimized by two errors by teammates in a five-run first in which four runs were unearned. In his last five starts, Norris has a 3.86 ERA.

--DH Miguel Cabrera, who entered hitting .727 lifetime (8-for-11) against Texas starter Cole Hamels, went 0-for-3 in the Tigers’ 7-6 loss on Tuesday. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that Cabrera would get some rests in the final days of the season now that he has enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title.

--3B Nick Castellanos left Detroit’s 7-6 loss Texas in the second inning with a bruised right index finger he suffered in batting practice. He was listed as day-to-day. Castellanos was 0-for-1. “He felt like he could play, but after the first felt like he couldn’t play through it,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “I applaud the effort to try to play through it, but he felt it affected him so negatively that it would affect the outcome of the game.”

--RF J.D. Martinez extended his career high in home runs to 38 after hitting a two-run shot in the first inning of the Tigers’ 7-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday. Martinez is only the seventh player in club history to hit 38 home runs and more than 100 RBIs in a season, joining Hank Greenberg, Norm Cash, Rocky Colavito, Cecil Fielder, Dean Palmer and Miguel Cabrera. “A little bit of a weight has been lifted from him, he’s been trying to get to 100 RBIs,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “Now maybe he can relax and enjoy playing.”

--DH Victor Martinez (sore thigh) did not play Tuesday. Manager Brad Ausmus said the plan is to not shut Martinez down.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It certainly wasn’t our best defensive performance. But I thought the guys fought to the end. We might not be in the playoff chase, but there’s been no quit.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers were victimized by four errors, including two in the first that led to four unearned runs Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left quad soreness) sat out Sept. 29 after leaving Sept. 28. Manager Brad Ausmus said the plan is to not shut Martinez down.

--3B Nick Castellanos (bruised right index finger) left the Sept. 29 game. He’s listed as day-to-day.

--UT Andrew Romine (right groin strain) had to leave the Sept. 25 game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. He sat out Sept. 26-28. He returned to action Sept. 29.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-28. He did some running Sept. 27 and will accompany Detroit on its final road trip of the season. “He might be available to pinch-run,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If he can swing the bat, we’ll be using him.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down for the season Sept. 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

