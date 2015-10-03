Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Tigers rest Cabrera, Martinez

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Tigers’ lineup fielded by manager Brad Ausmus on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field was less than impressive.

Considering the game had no impact for either the Tigers or Chicago White Sox, the second-year manager rested stars Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez, who is dealing with a sore quadriceps muscle in his left leg.

“He’s a professional,” Ausmus said of the injury-prone Martinez. “He doesn’t want to let his teammates down. (He) thinks he should be in the lineup if he can stand on his two feet, which is what you want in players. It’s tough to teach that nowadays. It’s much more rare to have that mindset as a player.”

Cabrera, who’s leading the American League in batting average, has the same outlook as a player. The White Sox started ace left-hander Chris Sale, so the move to not play him Friday night could be seen as a way to shield him in the batting race.

“He doesn’t care (about that), but I told him I was only going to play him one or two games here (this weekend),” Ausmus said. “He’ll play (Saturday).”

The topic of Cabrera and Martinez playing through some painful injury issues highlighted Ausmus’ pregame discussion with reporters. A former catcher himself, Ausmus has a soft spot for hardened, grizzled veterans who play through pain.

Martinez and Cabrera each spent time on the 15-day disabled list this season, which severely hampered the Tigers offense, but both have also played through some issues that could’ve kept them sidelined if they were so inclined.

“There’s a lot of money in the game nowadays,” Ausmus said. “If (players) get injured and think they can’t perform as well, it affects their value. (But) some players have the mind-set that, ‘Me at 85 percent is better than somebody else at 100 percent.’ Whether they’re right or wrong, it’s a good mind-set to have.”

And in Cabrera’s case, he’s probably not incorrect.

The 32-year-old slugger has hit just two home runs since returning Aug. 14 from a lengthy stint on the DL for a left calf strain, but has dealt with some nagging issues in his ankle and back that might have affected his power.

“I’ve always known he’s a great hitter,” Ausmus said. “I‘m more impressed with the fact that he’ll play and he can play hurt. That’s what he does. He thinks his job is to play. He’s a lot like Victor. Even at 85 percent, he’s better than the vast majority of guys. That’s actually true in his case.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-86

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-8, 3.39 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 3-1, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander (5-8, 3.39) is looking to finish the season strong in his final start of 2015 Saturday at the Chicago White Sox. Verlander, who spent the first couple months of the season on the 15-day disabled list, struggled in his first six weeks back on the mound. He’s been excellent in the past two months, going 4-4 with a 2.05 ERA and .192 batting average against in 10 starts since Aug. 9.

--1B Miguel Cabrera didn’t play Friday at the Chicago White Sox in the opening game of the Tigers’ final series of the regular season. The 32-year-old slugger was able to miss hitting against Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale, but manager Brad Ausmus said that wasn’t the reason he sat the star veteran. Cabrera, who is leading the batting race in the American League, is expected to return to the lineup Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field.

--DH Victor Martinez was unable to play Friday in the Tigers’ series-opener at the Chicago White Sox. Martinez, who has a sore left quadriceps muscle, has been sidelined since Tuesday and is considered day-to-day. “He’s a professional,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He doesn’t want to let his teammates down. (He) thinks he should be in the lineup if he can stand on his two feet, which is what you want in players. It’s tough to teach that nowadays. It’s much more rare to have that mindset as a player.”

--RHP Alfredo Simon lost his final start of the season in the Tigers’ 2-1 loss Friday night at the Chicago White Sox, and dropped his final three outings of the season. Still, he pitched well. Simon only allowed two runs in eight innings and walked just one in his second career complete game. Simon got one run of support or fewer in 10 of his starts this season.

--DH Jefry Marte lined a home run off Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale in his first at-bat of the Tigers’ 2-1 loss Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Marte handled the DH role in place of star veteran Victor Martinez, who’s been out since Tuesday with soreness in his left quadriceps. Marte, who’s hitting .325 with three homers and nine RBIs on the road this season, has had two stints with the Tigers this year. He hit .275 in 95 games for Triple-A Toledo this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a very good pitcher. The way that he throws, and he was down in the zone throwing a fastball for strikes. Pitchers who can throw hard and throw strikes, they’re really hard to hit.” -- Tigers SS Dixon Machado, after facing White Sox pitcher Chris Sale Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left quad soreness) left the Sept. 28 game, and did not play Sept. 29-Oct. 2. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jose Iglesias (non-displaced bone chip, right middle finger) left the Sept. 3 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 4-30. He might be available to return during the last week of the season.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right rotator cuff strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw long toss Sept. 3. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 7. He was scheduled to be activated for a Sept. 16 start but instead was shut down for the season Sept. 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Alfredo Simon

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Randy Wolf

LHP Kyle Lobstein

LHP Daniel Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Alex Wilson

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Neftali Feliz

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Drew VerHagen

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Jeff Ferrell

RHP Jose Valdez

LHP Ian Krol

RHP Buck Farmer

RHP Bruce Rondon

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Dixon Machado

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Andrew Romine

INF Josh Wilson

INF Jefry Marte

INF Jose Iglesias

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Anthony Gose

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya