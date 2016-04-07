Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said his team had only one pinch-hit homer all last season.

In two games this year, they already have two -- by the same player.

Switch-hitter Victor Martinez, normally Detroit’s DH but without a true position while playing in a National League park, homered on Wednesday for the second straight game.

He has homered once from each side of the plate, launching both balls to left field.

So far this season, Martinez is batting 1,000 (2-for-2) with two homers and three RBIs. He is the first player since 1914 to blast pinch-hit homers in his first two games of the season.

“I hope he can keep that rolling,” Ausmus said.

The same goes for the entire 2-0 Tigers team, and especially lead-off man Ian Kinsler, who is batting .455 to ignite the lineup.

Kinsler led the majors with 61 multi-hit games last season, and he has two already this year.

Next up is Detroit’s home opener on Friday against the hated New York Yankees.

“It’s an unofficial holiday in Michigan,” Ausmus said of Opening Day in Detroit. “Friday should be a lot of fun.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (Jordan Zimmermann, 0-0. 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Detroit in November, is set to make his Tigers debut on Friday against the Yankees. Zimmermann, who had a stellar career with the Washington Nationals before becoming a free agent and switching leagues, will also have the honor of pitching in Detroit’s 2016 home opener.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, who was dealt away by the Marlins on July 23, 2012, came back to beat his former team on Wednesday. Sanchez, who pitched in Miami for nearly seven years, posting a 44-45 record and recorded a no-hitter in his rookie season of 2006, held the Marlins to four hits, three walks and two runs in five innings.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was cut by Miami on May 5, 2015, had a huge game against his former team. Saltalamacchia flopped in Miami, lasting just one year and one month into a three-year, $21 million guaranteed contract. But he made the Marlins pay again on Wednesday, belting a two-run homer off of Fernandez in the second inning and adding a two-run double off reliever Dustin McGowan in the sixth. Both hits by Saltalamacchia were pulled to right. The homer hit the facade just below the upper deck, and the double short-hopped the wall. “Salty” also threw out Dee Gordon trying to steal second base in the first inning. Gordon has led the majors in steals two straight seasons.

--PH Victor Martinez hit a two-run homer to left in the eighth. It was Martinez’s second homer in as many at-bats this season -- one from each side of the plate and both as a pinch hitter. He has three RBIs. Martinez is the first player since 1914 to get two pinch-hit homers in the first two games of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a business -- I understand that. I have a great family at home, and I‘m able to move on pretty easily.” - Detroit’s Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who had four RBIs against Miami, the team that released him last May.