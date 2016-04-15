Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- After the Detroit Tigers added three insurance runs in the eighth inning on Thursday’s win in Pittsburgh, it appeared the Pirates would answer nearly immediately in the home half of the inning.

John Jaso led off with a single and then Andrew McCutchen split the gap in right-center field for a double. Jaso neared third and was waved on home by third base coach Rick Sofield.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez fielded the ball off the wall and whipped it in to second baseman Ian Kinsler, who made a clean transfer to catcher Bobby Wilson. Wilson received the relay and dove to his rear left to tag a sliding Jaso.

Jaso was unquestionably out, and the Tigers lead remained comfortably at 7-3.

Although Pittsburgh scored a run later in the inning, manager Brad Ausmus thought cutting one down at the plate kept momentum on Detroit’s side.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-2

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-1, 14.73 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 1-1, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and 4 RBI Thursday. Castellanos is batting .333 with two home runs and seven RBI to start the season after he hit 15 home runs and drove in 73 RBIs in a breakout season last year.

--LHP Blaine Hardy had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Toledo. Hardy, placed on the 15-day disabled list March 25 with a left shoulder impingement, made two appearances for Class A Lakeland and allowed two runs over three innings.

--OF Cameron Maybin made his sixth rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo Wednesday and went 0-for-4. Maybin was placed on the disabled list March 25 with left wrist fracture, and has hit .143 during his rehab stint.

--RHP Alex Wilson made another rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo Wednesday. He allowed a run, two hits and a walk in 2/3 innings. Wilson, placed on the disabled list March 25 with right rotator cuff capsulitis, is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA over three rehab outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hasn’t given up a run, so in that sense I guess he’s better than advertised.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Jordan Zimmermann after a win Thursday.