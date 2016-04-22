Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Justin Upton leads the American League with 25 strikeouts in 62 at-bats, while drawing only three walks. He has only four extra-base hits and two RBIs with an 0-for-4 Thursday dropping his average to .226.

Upton batted second in the Tigers first 14 games and will remain there, said Brad Ausmus, the man who makes out the lineup.

”He’s got a pretty good track record over the course of 500 plate-appearances of putting up pretty consistent numbers,“ said Tigers manager Ausmus. ”I‘m not going to, after two weeks of games, change the game plan. Two weeks of games where he hasn’t hit like he normally hits. That’s what in this game they call panicking.

“The truth is, if he gets hot, no one is questioning. If he’s cold, they want someone to be moved.”

Ausmus has no set rules on when to reposition a player in the batting order.

”Depends not only on how he’s hitting, but how other people are hitting in the lineup,“ Ausmus said. ”The thing that gets lost in translation -- it’s such a numbers-based game now people think ‘We’ll if someone’s hitting .350 in the eight hole, they can hit .350 in the two hole.’

“And that’s not true, because maybe part of the reason he’s hitting .350 in the eight hole is they’re not paying as much attention to him. He’s down in the order and he’s very comfortable there. All of a sudden, you put him in the spotlight of the two hole, puts more pressure on himself and he’s not a .350 hitter. There’s no perfect answer.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-1, 7.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mile Pelfrey walked five Royals in five innings in a 4-0 loss Thursday after walking six in six innings in his previous start at Houston. “I‘m going to go back and watch video and figure something out,” Pelfrey said. “But I need to be a lot better than I have been. It’s frustrating on my part. It is two games in a row that should have been a lot worse, I think, with all that traffic on the basepaths.” Pelfrey is winless over his past 16 road starts since winning May 14, 2015, at Detroit while with the Twins. He is 0-7 with a 5.54 ERA over his past 11 starts.

--2B Ian Kinsler singled and doubled for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is the sixth Tiger to post at least nine multi-hit games in the first 14 games. The previous one was Torii Hunter, who had 10 in 14 games in 2013.

--RHP Justin Verlander, who starts Friday against the Indians, will be making his 44th career start against Cleveland. He is 18-18 with a 4.43 ERA versus the Indians. Verlander picked up his first win of the season in his previous start, Saturday at Houston, yielding three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

--C James McCann was throwing from the squat in pregame drills. McCann, who is on the disabled list due to a sprained right ankle, still needs to run at full speed and take batting practice before being activated. “I think it’s better than what most people expected, but it’s right on par with what I planned out for myself,” McCann said of his ankle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think on the field these guys keep backing me up. I just keep trying to grind. It’s a little bump in the road. It sucks. It’s early. The first three starts of being a Tiger and I need to do a better job of getting these guys up to the plate. I‘m going to find a way. I’ll figure it out. I have to. I‘m a big boy.” -- RHP Mike Pelfrey, who is 0-3 despite a 3.68 ERA after a loss to the Royals on Thursday.