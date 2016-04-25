Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila made two splashy free-agent acquisitions during the offseason. Thus far, those players have gone in opposite directions. Jordan Zimmermann has been a stud on the mound, while Justin Upton has been a dud at the plate.

Zimmermann collected wins in his first three starts without giving up an earned run. He will try to keep the streak going when he starts the opener of a four-game home series against Oakland on Monday night.

The Tigers were hoping that Zimmermann would give them a reliable No. 2 starter when they signed him to a five-year, $110 million deal and thus far, he has been better than advertised.

“That’s a guy that’s going to bolster any rotation,” said catcher James McCann, who caught Zimmermann’s first start before going on the 15-day disabled list. “It doesn’t matter where you put him. He’s got the kind of stuff that’s going to improve any rotation across the league and we’re lucky to have him here.”

The former Washington Nationals right-hander, who will be making his first career start against the A‘s, has displayed an impressive array of pitches. He has also endeared himself to his teammates with his steady pace, which makes his battery-mate and fielders more comfortable and focused.

“It helps a lot,” McCann said. “Any time you’ve got a pitcher who wants to get on the mound and go, that helps your defense. That gives you a natural rhythm to the game. You ask any guy out there, they’d much rather have a pitcher that works quickly.”

Upton, as well as franchise player Miguel Cabrera, did not start on Sunday. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning and flied out.

Upton crushed a 452-foot homer against Pittsburgh but he has come up empty in most of his other at-bats. Despite hitting in front of Cabrera, Upton has batted .214 with no other home runs while striking out a major-league-high 30 times in 17 games.

Upton was signed to a six-year, $132.75 million contract at the urging of owner Mike Ilitch, who wanted another big bat. Other than one at-bat, Upton has been a black hole in the lineup.

“Sometimes in baseball, you can beat yourself up so much when you’re struggling, it’s best to take a step back, even if it’s just 24 hours,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “These guys take a lot of pride in how they’re performing, and 24 hours will help them reboot.”

Ausmus has contemplated some other options with Upton, including dropping him in the order. He has consistently batted in the No. 2 slot.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-1, 2.04 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List on Sunday. The team’s closer must remain on the list at least three days, but no more than seven days. Manager Brad Ausmus would not elaborate on the nature of his closer’s family issue. Rodriguez has recorded four saves after blowing his first opportunity, though he allowed two runs to Kansas City in his last appearance on April 20 before finally securing the 3-2 win. Mark Lowe and Justin Wilson will share closer duties until Rodriguez returns.

--1B Miguel Cabrera did not start for the first time this season on Sunday. He fouled out with the bases loaded in a pinch-hitting role during the eighth inning. Cabrera has been scuffling recently, with his average dropping to .206. He has just one home run and six RBI. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera will be back in the lineup on Monday.

--CF Cameron Maybin had his injury-rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo recalled on Sunday after he suffered another setback. Maybin, who will remain on the 15-day disabled list, injured his right shoulder diving for a ball on Saturday and had an MRI in Detroit on Sunday. “The MRI checked out good,” Maybin said. “I’ll be back before you know it.” Maybin suffered a fractured wrist when he was hit by a pitch in spring training. During his first rehab assignment with Toledo, he was hit on the same wrist by a pitch. He just started his second rehab stint with the Mud Hens when he injured the shoulder.

--LHP Matt Boyd was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. He wound up pitching the last 4 2/3 innings against Cleveland, giving up no runs on two hits. Boyd, who was acquired in the blockbuster David Price trade with Toronto last season, was 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 16 strikeouts in three starts with the Mud Hens. The Tigers’ main long reliever, Kyle Ryan, pitched 3 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Saturday. “I felt calm and in control,” Boyd said. “I just wish the circumstances were better.”

--RHP Shane Greene left his start early on Sunday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He was removed after issuing a leadoff walk to Francisco Lindor in the fourth inning. He got tagged with the loss because of that walk, as reliever Drew VerHagen gave up three runs in the inning. “I‘m not sure if it’s a DL, but he’s not going to be able to throw a ball for a few days,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We’re not clicking right now offensively, or pitching, to be honest. “We’re letting (opponents take early leads), and even though we did a nice job of loading the bases late, we’re just not rolling. It’s good that we are fighting, but we aren’t clicking.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after Sunday’s loss to the Indians.

