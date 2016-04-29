Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tigers will get a sneak peek into the future at the start of their six-game road trip Friday.

Top pitching prospect Michael Fulmer will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to make a spot start at Minnesota. Detroit acquired Fulmer from the New York Mets during its trade-deadline fire sale last July. The Mets received slugger Yoenis Cespedes in the trade.

The 23-year-old Fulmer is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Toledo. He will fill in for Shane Greene, who suffered a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand and is headed to the disabled list.

Greene will miss at least two starts but manager Brad Ausmus would not commit to using Fulmer beyond his major league debut against the Twins.

“We saw him in spring training. He’s certainly highly touted,” Ausmus said. “He’s got (electric) stuff for sure. He throws 95, and he’s got a wipe-out slider, but the big leagues is a little different. These guys have seen stuff like his before, so you certainly have to locate pitches, but it doesn’t hurt to have that type of stuff, that type of arsenal.”

The other fill-in option was left-hander Matt Boyd, who pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief against Cleveland on Sunday before being shipped back to Toledo. The Tigers decided using a right-hander would be the wiser choice.

“Minnesota’s got a lot of righties,” Ausmus said. “Not all of them, but they’ve got a lot of right-handed hitters and a couple of their switch-hitters are better against lefties than righties.”

Regardless of how Fulmer’s first start goes, he could be part of the rotation in the near future. The back end of the rotation needs help. Mike Pelfrey, a questionable free-agent signing, has lost all four of his starts. Greene has a 1-2 record and 6.28 ERA.

Some combination of Fulmer, Boyd and Daniel Norris, who had a strong Triple-A start this weekend, would give the back end of the rotation a lot more bite.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Michel Fulmer, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 1-3, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez had major control issues but still showed improvement while collecting his third victory on Thursday. Sanchez labored through 5 2/3 innings, walking seven and striking out nine while throwing 114 pitches. But he only allowed two runs on three hits. Sanchez, who was clobbered for 10 earned runs and 17 hits in his last two starts, made a mechanical tweak with the way he turned his body. “It was a good first step but I’d like to see him take another step or two,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--3B Nick Castellanos continued his torrid start at the plate, hitting a pair of doubles in Thursday’s victory over Oakland. Castellanos, who also drew a walk, is batting .333 with two homers and 11 RBI. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .360 in that span. Castellanos showed signs of becoming a bigger threat last September, when hit .305, and he’s now firmly established as the team’s No. 6 hitter.

--CF Cameron Maybin is expected to resume his rehab stint and rejoin Toledo on Friday. Maybin has been snakebit this spring. He suffered a wrist fracture when hit by a pitch during a spring training game, then got hit on the same wrist during his first rehab assignment with Toledo. His second rehab stint with Toledo was sidetracked by a shoulder injury suffered while diving for a ball. Manager Brad Ausmus is uncertain how much more time Maybin will require. “The bigger concern is being able to throw,” he said.

--C James McCann was 1-for-6 with a walk during an extra-innings game at Triple-A Toledo, the third game of his rehab assignment, on Thursday. McCann, who caught seven innings the previous night, served as the designated hitter. He is expected to play another game at catcher with the Mud Hens. McCann, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 12 with a sprained right ankle, could be activated this weekend.

--RHP Shane Greene will be placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to this weekend’s series in Minnesota. Greene had his last start on Sunday cut short by a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Top prospect Michael Fulmer will fill in on Friday, though Greene will miss at least two starts. Greene won the No. 5 starting job out of spring training but has a 1-2 record and 6.28 ERA in four appearances, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He would have eventually gotten back to the guy we’ve seen the last couple of years. We talked after BP (batting practice) and made sure he understood this doesn’t change anything. Just because he’s hitting in the two-hole doesn’t mean all of a sudden you’re trying to hit ground balls to the right side and hit guys over.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after moving J.D. Martinez up in the order with positive results in a win Thursday.