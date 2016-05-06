Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers concluded an all-or-nothing road trip Thursday night. First came the all, then came the nothing. The road trip began in Minnesota, where the Tigers swept a three-game series. They then moved on to Cleveland, where they were swept in a three-game series, including a 9-4 loss on Thursday night, which left manager Brad Ausmus frustrated.

“We swept one team and got swept by the other team,” he said. All six games were against Central Division opponents, and the three games in Cleveland were against an Indians team that the Tigers have dominated for the last three years.

The Tigers were 11-7 vs. the Indians last year, and 37-19 over the last three years. Many of those games weren’t even close. Just ask Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer. “The last couple of years it feels like every time we played them we’d get bludgeoned. We didn’t just get beat, we got beat bad,” Bauer said.

The Tigers now go home for a three-game series with Texas before leaving again on a seven-game trip that will take them to Washington and Baltimore. The issue of most immediate concern is the Tigers’ offense. They came into Thursday’s game second in the American League in hitting, but over the last two games Indians pitchers held Tigers hitters to four runs and a .159 batting average. The Tigers were out-scored 20-7 in the three games.

Virtually the only hot bat in the lineup at the moment is Nick Castellanos, who is leading the American League in hitting at .383. Castellanos hit .500 in the Cleveland series (6-for-12). “Nick’s been our most consistent offensive player this year,” Ausmus said.

The chances of the Tigers getting off to a good start on their brief homestand appear good. Jordan Zimmermann, the American League’s Pitcher of the Month for April, in which he went 5-0 with a 0.55 ERA in five starts, will start Friday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-0, 3.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-0, 0.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Fulmer’s second major league start was just as long as his first one, but not nearly as successful. After pitching five innings and giving up two runs on seven hits in winning his debut, against Minnesota on April 29, Fulmer gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings in his loss Thursday against Cleveland.“He had trouble commanding his fastball in the first inning, but then he settled down and gave us some length,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--3B Nick Castellanos’ blazing start to the 2016 season continued Thursday as he either scored or drove in all the Tigers’ runs by going 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer. “Castellanos is hitting everyone now,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Nick’s been our most consistent offensive player this year,” Ausmus said. Castellanos was 6-for-12 in the Cleveland series, and leads the American League with a .383 batting average.

--SS Jose Iglesias, hitting .194 in his last 10 games, was given a day off Thursday. The Tigers had scored three runs or fewer in five of their previous six games, including getting shutout Wednesday, and manager Brad Ausmus said he wanted to shake up the lineup.

--INF Andrew Romine made his first career start in center field Thursday. Romine, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, has also started two games at shortstop and one at first base this year.

--INF Mike Aviles started at shortstop Thursday, replacing the slumping SS Jose Iglesias. Aviles, who spent the last three years with the Indians, has a .265 career batting average at Progressive Field, but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not happy with the way we’ve played Cleveland home or away.” --Manager Brad Ausmus after the Tigers fell to 0-6 versus the Indians this season.

=