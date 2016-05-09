Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- American League teams playing in National League cities always tests the creativity of AL managers.

How, the question is, does an AL skipper either find a way to put his designated hitter on the field or fill the hole in the lineup created by his absence?

Detroit is one of the teams that largely uses one player as its DH. In this case, Victor Martinez, who hits cleanup to boot.

Last year, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus came up with the idea of shifting first baseman Miguel Cabrera to third and putting Martinez on the field as his first baseman.

Taking Nick Castellanos out of the lineup was a lot easier last year, especially early in the season when he wasn’t hitting Cabrera’s weight.

But taking the league’s leading hitter out of the lineup this year presents a different sort of problem, one that Ausmus intends to handle by giving each of the three one day off when Detroit is visiting Washington for games Monday through Wednesday.

“Between Miggy, Victor and Nick, they’ll probably all play two games,” Ausmus said Sunday. “They’ll probably each get one day and play two of the three.”

Martinez, who started at first Sunday against Texas for Detroit, will see two games of action at first base. Cabrera will play one game at first and another and third.

The Tigers will have one game where the AL’s leading hitter is on the bench.

“The way he’s swung the bat surely makes you think about it,” Ausmus said of Castellanos. “Right now the plan is get them each a couple days. I haven’t decided how it’s going to happen.”

There is an upside.

Every day Ausmus will have one quality pinch-hitter to use at the right moment.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-3, 5.87 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-0, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander came out throwing mid-90s fastballs Sunday. His fastest was clocked at 96 mph and was his final pitch of the game. Verlander struck out nine, walked two and allowed three hits in seven innings of shutout ball. Detroit’s bullpen, though, couldn’t hang on to a 2-0 lead. “It was just a good outing,” Verlander said. “It felt really good to be able to bounce back after my last start. I know the numbers in my last one weren’t good at all but I felt like I was getting close. This was a tough one. Especially with the way it’s been going the last week. And the way it happened, our bullpen’s been so good.”

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez saw his first action since May 1 when he pitched the ninth inning Sunday. Rodriguez had been idled as Detroit was dropping five straight games and worked the ninth inning of the sixth consecutive defeat just to get some work in. He allowed three hits and a run.

--1B Victor Martinez got on the field defensively Sunday for the first time this season. Martinez was in manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup as the first baseman, a prelude of things to come in Detroit’s imminent series at National League opponent Washington. Ausmus wanted to break his regular designated hitter into full-time duty at home before playing him two of the three games in Washington, where Detroit can’t use a DH. He had an unassisted double play to end the sixth, snaring a line drive and tagging the Texas runner off first.

--DH Miguel Cabrera got a day off his feet (except running) Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus used him as his designated hitter. Ausmus plans to have Cabrera, DH Victor Martinez and 3B Nick Castellanos each play two of Detroit’s three upcoming games in Washington, where it will not be allowed to have a DH for the pitcher. Cabrera will play one of the three games at first and another at third. Cabrera isn’t fond of DHing but had a double plus a single Sunday.

--3B Nick Castellanos will be sitting out one of Detroit’s next three games under the plan manager Brad Ausmus has devised to deal with being without a designated hitter in Washington. The current American League batting leader, 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez will share first and third base duty over the three games, with each sitting out one game.

--OF Cameron Maybin started in center field at Toledo on Saturday night, his first outfield appearance since being recalled from an earlier rehab assignment. Maybin has been bothered by a sore shoulder after missing the first month of the season with a broken bone in his hand. The Tigers will want him to play a few more games before recalling him.

--RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday’s 8-3 loss to Texas. Farmer will be returned to the starting rotation for the Mud Hens after working out of the bullpen for the Tigers. Farmer has worked five games for Detroit this season with a 2.16 ERA.

--OF Tyler Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo by Detroit on Sunday to give the Tigers a four-man bench for its series in Washington. Detroit can’t use a designated hitter in the National League city but because pitchers will be batting could use a couple of pinch-hitters per game. Collins is a left-handed batter who was up earlier this season without much success.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “JV looked like he had more power stuff, especially with his fastball.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, of RHP Justin Verlander, who struck out nine and allowed three hits in seven innings of shutout ball Sunday.

