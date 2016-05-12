Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos said when he first came up to the major leagues he spent a fair amount of time watching video of opposing pitchers.

These days the Florida native said he hardly watches video on other teams, including the Baltimore Orioles who will host the Tigers on Thursday in the first game of the four-game series.

Watching tape can lead to “paralysis by analysis,” noted Brad Ausmus, the Tigers manager. “He did tend to look at a lot of video. You can drive yourself crazy at times looking at a lot of video.”

Castenallos hit his second homer in as many nights on Tuesday with a two-run shot against Washington’s Joe Ross, who gave up his first long ball of the year. He hit cleanup in the first two games of the series.

It was the team-high seventh homer of the year for Castellanos, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in hitting at .378. He hit .259 with 11 homers over 148 games in 2014 in his first full season in the majors and last year batted .255 with 15 homers in 154 games.

“I am swinging at good pitches. I am not chasing” bad pitches, said Castellanos, 24, sitting by his locker during the series in Washington. “I am not surprised by any situations anymore.”

Said Ausmus: “I think he is swinging at pitches in the strike zone, especially breaking balls.”

At least Ausmus won’t have to sit Castellanos when the Tigers open a series on Thursday in Baltimore against the Orioles. While Detroit will head just 35 miles or so north, the rules change as the Tigers will again be able to use the designated hitter back in the American League.

That means Castellanos can play third with Victor Martinez at DH and Miguel Cabrera at first base. During the three-game series in Washington each of the big three hitters were not in the starting lineup for one game as the Tigers had to play by National League rules, with Castellanos out of the lineup Wednesday against Max Scherzer.

It may have been a good thing that Castellanos had the night off Wednesday, as former Tiger right-hander Scherzer tied a MLB record with 20 strikeouts (with no walks) in a 3-2 win for the Nationals.

J.D. Martinez fanned three times against Scherzer before hitting a solo homer in the ninth.

”He came out today and he really wanted payback,“ Martinez said. ”He came out and he was pumping it right from the first inning -- 96, 97. He finished out the game 98, there’s a reason that guy gets $210 million dollars.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s one of those guys where even when he misses his stuff is still that good where he can get it by you.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-4, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF J.D. Martinez fanned three times then hit a solo homer in the ninth Wednesday against Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer. “It’s like a horror film. He’s got three pitches that can put you away he can throw you that fastball, the slider, and the changeup. I think he put me away with every one of them. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game and today he went out there and showed that,” he said.

--LHP Daniel Norris was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Toledo to reinforce the bullpen for the Tigers, while OF Tyler Collins was sent back to Toledo. It was the first time he was in the majors after going through cancer treatment last year. The numbers would not suggest Norris was due a call-up, as he is 0-3 with an ERA of 9.98 at Triple-A. But manager Brad Ausmus noted it was a matter of timing as Norris was slated to start Wednesday for the Mud Hens. “I will figure it out,” Norris said of being used out of the bullpen. “It usually doesn’t take me a long time” to get ready.

--OF Tyler Collins, called up Monday for the second time this year, was sent back to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He had to make room for LHP Daniel Norris, to give the Tigers some help in the bullpen.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann pitched against his former team Wednesday, starting at Washington against the Nationals. The right-hander from Wisconsin, who signed as a free agent with the Tigers before this season, allowed three runs and took the loss, 3-2, as Max Scherzer fanned 20. “It was fun. Wish we were on the other end of it,” he said. “Max had his A game today. As you can see 20 strikeouts I think or whatever it was. Really the homer to Espinosa cost us the game. Could be 2-2 and still playing right now but I made one mistake to him and it cost us.” The pitcher got a nice ovation from the fans when he came to bat in the third. “Yeah I didn’t know what to expect and it was great. Obviously as you can see and everybody else the fans really enjoyed what I did here for those years and it meant a lot to me. I tipped the cap and just wanted to thank them to,” he said.

--OF Cameron Maybin continued his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He was 2-for-5 on Tuesday after going hitless in 11 at-bats in a row. Maybin was hitting .150 in his last 10 games through Tuesday.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey may be pitching for his spot in the rotation when he takes the mound Thursday at Baltimore. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 8.62 in his last three starts, and gave up five runs in five-plus innings in his last start against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. He is 0-4 with an ERA of 6.23 this year.

--1B/DH Victor Martinez, who had four hits Tuesday, had three hits Wednesday against Max Scherzer. He is now hitting .328.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, used as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup Wednesday against Washington starter Max Scherzer. He was 0-for-4 as Scherzer fanned 20. “He got 20 strikeouts today. That’s special. How many times they do in the big leagues? How many times? Five times. So how many years we’ve been playing this game? So today was different. Today was special. I’ve never seen him throw the ball like that,” Cabrera said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well that’s as good as I’ve seen him and I had him for a year in Detroit. He was dominant out of the gate quite frankly.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, of Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, who struck out 20 Tigers Wednesday.

=