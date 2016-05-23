Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A major roster decision looms for the Detroit Tigers.

Right-hander Shane Greene will be due to return to the Detroit rotation after his next rehab start Wednesday for Toledo or the one following that.

Which means someone must go.

The superficial look would have Detroit demoting right-hander Michael Fulmer, who five starts into his major league career is 3-1 but has a 5.13 ERA. In 26 1/3 innings he has allowed 33 hits.

But that is tempered by the seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball he threw Saturday against Tampa Bay, a start in which he struck out 11 and showed why he was on top of the list of Detroit minor league prospects this spring.

Fulmer was flipping up 98 mph fastballs late into his stint but it was the first major use of a fledgling changeup that caught everybody's notice. He'd been a fastball/slider pitcher until then.

It showed Fulmer can learn in the majors. And it was also the fourth win for Detroit in his five starts.

A complicating factor could be the condition of right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, who left his Sunday start after getting two outs in the sixth because of a right groin strain.

But unless Fulmer gets absolutely torched in his next start or two, sending him down will prompt a major uproar among the fans and in the media.

So when Greene returns to the Tigers, it would seem either he or the $18-million man, Mike Pelfrey, will be put on the back burner called the bullpen.

Pelfrey makes his ninth start for Detroit on Monday, still looking for his first win as a Tiger. His last three starts haven't been as disastrous as his first five but Detroit already is saddled with too many five-inning starters. Plus, his 5.49 ERA is higher than Fulmer's.

Greene was 1-2 with a 6.28 ERA in three starts plus a relief appearance for the Tigers before a blister on his right middle finger put him out of action and pulled Fulmer into the loop.

Detroit could eliminate a redundancy on its bench by cutting either Andrew Romine or Mike Aviles and going with 13 pitchers.

The injury to Zimmermann or a trade could change the scenario. More likely, the Tigers will cull a member of their bullpen and replace him with Pelfrey.

The only place Fulmer is going is with the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Vince Velasquez, 5-1, 2.42 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-4, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera is day-to-day after getting hit just below the left knee Sunday by a pitch in the seventh inning. He was replaced by a pinch-runner but Cabrera has a history of playing with pain so he might be back in the lineup Monday night. Cabrera seems to be getting his power back after playing much of the previous two seasons with injuries that affected his legs. Cabrera drove his ninth home run of the season into the shrubbery above the wall in dead center leading off the third inning. He has eight home runs and 20 RBI in his last 26 games. "I don't expect the thing with Miggy to be anything serious," manager Brad Ausmus said. "The ball hit him on a nerve and he felt the pain go down his leg."

--RHP Drew VerHagen was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's game with RHP Buck Farmer brought up to replace him. VerHagen gave up three hits and two runs in one inning of relief Sunday to raise his ERA with Detroit to 7.11. "I think Drew's got chance to be a really good pitcher," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He can pitch anywhere in the game. I think eventually he can be a back-end of the bullpen type reliever. But right now he's having trouble throwing strikes. He's a little off in terms of commanding the ball, fastball and the curveball. We just want him to go down there and straighten himself out. We really like him a lot. He's a guy who throws 95, he's 6-5, there's a lot to like about him. But right now think he could use some time honing his skills."

--RHP Buck Farmer, back and forth between Toledo and Detroit this season, makes a return trip Monday when he reports to replace the optioned-out RHP Drew VerHagen. Farmer, with the club earlier this season, was 0-0 working out of the Mud Hens bullpen but had a 2.16 ERA in five games.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann left Sunday's winning start against Tampa Bay with two outs in the sixth inning due to a right groin strain. The club was waiting on results of an MRI before determining whether a spell on the disabled list might be forthcoming for Zimmermann. "We're going to hold off (making a roster decision) until we get a diagnosis (of the MRI)," manager Brad Ausmus said. "The off day (Thursday) is going to help. You certainly don't want to see your best pitcher from the start of the season out for any length of time. We might not need a starter (for him) because of the off day."

--SS Andrew Romine replaced SS Jose Iglesias in the starting lineup Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus continued to find weekly playing time for his reserves. Romine took 16 at-bats into Sunday's game and slammed the first pitch he saw off the wall in extreme right for an RBI triple in the second. "I told him I'd be getting him into one of the games this weekend," Ausmus said. "I talked to him early (about playing time) and he said he understands." Romine finished at first base after 1B Miguel Cabrera took a pitch off his left kneecap in the seventh inning.

--CF Cameron Maybin will get a token fine after throwing his helmet and bat on the ground following an eighth-inning strikeout Saturday. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa pointed at the bat on the ground, meaning he would be fined for throwing his equipment under the playing rules. "There will be a fine," said manager Brad Ausmus, who jumped out of the dugout to make sure his center fielder would not be thrown out.

