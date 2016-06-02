Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As the Detroit Tigers' best starting pitcher returns to the rotation, the team's worst moves to the bullpen.

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann will make his scheduled start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Zimmermann, who had not pitched since straining his right groin May 22 against the Tampa Bay Rays, passed three crucial tests in three days this week.

Zimmermann pitched bullpen sessions Sunday and Tuesday without incident, and completed a series of fielding drills Monday designed to evaluate his agility.

"Everything went fine," Zimmermann said about Monday's workout. "I did everything. I didn't feel one single thing."

Zimmermann, a free agent who signed a five-year contract worth $110 million in November, leads the Tigers' starters with seven wins and a 2.52 earned-run average. But another right-hander, Anibal Sanchez, lost his spot in the rotation after another bad outing Tuesday night.

Sanchez lasted only three innings after allowing six runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- in an 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Since winning his first two starts this season, Sanchez is 1-6 with a 7.43 ERA. The right-hander has permitted more home runs (14) than any other pitcher in the American League.

"I don't know what's going on right now," Sanchez said Tuesday night. "I want to be competitive out there. I want to trust me, too. Believe me, I come in here every single day to work, and I give my best effort every five days. I don't know what, but I have to do something to change everything."

Manager Brad Ausmus took that decision out of Sanchez's hands by telling him before Wednesday's game to pitch in relief.

"We want him to try and get his confidence back," Ausmus said. "We want him to throw multiple times in the course of a week. If any mechanical adjustments need to be made, sometimes they can come easier because you're doing it every day or every other day, rather than every five days. He understood it. He was gracious."

Ausmus hopes the change can help Sanchez return to the form he displayed in 2013, when he went 14-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

"He just wants to be the pitcher that he was a couple of years ago," Ausmus said. "Hopefully, this is a step in that direction."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-6, 6.92 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-0, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Warwick Saupold went on the disabled list after injuring his groin Tuesday night. Saupold sustained the injury in the sixth inning, when he tried to catch a poor throw from 1B Miguel Cabrera while covering first base after Cabrera fielded a ground ball from Los Angeles Angels RF Kole Calhoun. Saupold, who made his major league debut May 14, is the second Australian to pitch for the Tigers.

--RHP Bobby Parnell was purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Parnell recorded four saves while compiling a 3.98 earned-run average and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings for the Mud Hens. Parnell, who signed a minor league contract in March, collected 22 saves for the New York Mets in 2013 before undergoing Tommy John surgery the next year.

--RHP Jose Valdez was designated for assignment Wednesday. Valdez, 26, had not pitched for the Tigers this season after going 0-1 in seven games for them last year. He spent the season at Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie.

--LHP Matt Boyd seeks his first win Thursday night against the New York Yankees. Recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Boyd begins his third stint with the Tigers this year. He will replace RHP Anibal Sanchez in the rotation.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will go to the bullpen after allowing six runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in three innings Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Since winning his first two starts, Sanchez is 1-6 with a 7.43 ERA. The right-hander has permitted more home runs than any other pitcher in the American League, 14.

--1B Victor Martinez continues to lead the American League in road batting average. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, scored a run and struck out once in Wednesday night's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Martinez is hitting .416 (42-for-101) on the road and ranks second in the American League with a .344 average this season.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez made his first appearance at Angel Stadium since leaving the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, and earned his 15th save in Wednesday night's 3-0 win. Rodriguez walked one and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old veteran established the major league record with 62 saves for the Angels in 2008. Rodriguez and Baltimore Orioles LHP Zach Britton are one behind the league leader, Kansas City Royals RHP Wade Davis.

--3B Nick Castellanos raised his average to .328 after going 3-for-4 in Wednesday night's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Castellanos shares sixth place among American League hitters with Kansas City Royals 1B Eric Hosmer. The three-hit game was Castellano's fifth this year and 22nd in his career.

--RHP Michael Fulmer had a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings before combining with RHP Francisco Rodriguez for a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Fulmer had retired 20 of the first 21 batters he faced when 1B C.J. Cron broke up the no-hitter with a single to right field. Fulmer allowed just four baserunners on two hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings while collecting eight strikeouts for his third successive win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "He wasn't a rookie today. He's a guy who really trusts his stuff. When a guy hits a ball hard, he still comes after you. He continues to get better every start. I think he's got a bright future. It's going to be a lot of fun." -- C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, on RHP Michael Fulmer, who had a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings before combining with RHP Francisco Rodriguez on a two-hit shutout of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.