Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tigers’ rotation looks much more formidable with Jordan Zimmermann back in action.

Zimmermann will start the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Zimmermann missed his last start after suffering a mild groin strain against Tampa Bay on May 22. He came out of that game in the sixth inning and the organization was relieved to find out it was not more serious.

He threw a couple of bullpen sessions and participated in a pitchers’ fielding practice without any issues. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated there would be no restrictions on Zimmermann.

“He should be fine,” he said on Thursday.

Prior to the injury, Zimmermann was the team’s most consistent starter. He was the American League’s Pitcher of the Month in April and had a streak of 24 1/3 scoreless innings. He brings a 7-2 record and 2.52 ERA into his start against the White Sox.

Justin Verlander has been solid and rookie Michael Fulmer, who flirted with a no-hitter against the Angels on Wednesday, has emerged as the No. 3 starter. Mike Pelfrey has a tenuous hold on the No. 4 spot while Mike Boyd, Shane Greene and Daniel Norris (currently in Triple-A Toledo) are all candidates for the No. 5 slot.

Boyd took the loss on Thursday after holding the New York Yankees hitless the first five innings.

Anibal Sanchez has been banished to the bullpen after getting battered in Anaheim. The Tigers were 2-4 on their West Coast trip.

“We’ve had some encouraging pitching performances, so there have been bright spots. But you’ve got to win games,” Ausmus said. “We got good starts on the road trip. Only Sanchie’s start wasn’t good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tigers’ rotation looks much more formidable with Jordan Zimmermann back in action.

Zimmermann will start the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. Zimmermann missed his last start after suffering a mild groin strain against Tampa Bay on May 22. He came out of that game in the sixth inning and the organization was relieved to find out it was not more serious.

He threw a couple of bullpen sessions and participated in a pitchers’ fielding practice without any issues. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated there would be no restrictions on Zimmermann.

“He should be fine,” he said on Thursday.

Prior to the injury, Zimmermann was the team’s most consistent starter. He was the American League’s Pitcher of the Month in April and had a streak of 24 1/3 scoreless innings. He brings a 7-2 record and 2.52 ERA into his start against the White Sox.

Justin Verlander has been solid and rookie Michael Fulmer, who flirted with a no-hitter against the Angels on Wednesday, has emerged as the No. 3 starter. Mike Pelfrey has a tenuous hold on the No. 4 spot while Mike Boyd, Shane Greene and Daniel Norris (currently in Triple-A Toledo) are all candidates for the No. 5 slot.

Boyd took the loss on Thursday after holding the New York Yankees hitless the first five innings.

Anibal Sanchez has been banished to the bullpen after getting battered in Anaheim. The Tigers were 2-4 on their West Coast trip.

“We’ve had some encouraging pitching performances, so there have been bright spots. But you’ve got to win games,” Ausmus said. “We got good starts on the road trip. Only Sanchie’s start wasn’t good.”