Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers clinched their third straight postseason berth on Tuesday but still need to do some work to lock up the American League Central. The Tigers will look to clinch the division when they visit the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday. The Twins put up a fight in the first two games of the series and are attempting to finish another lost season strong.Detroit got three home runs in a 4-2 victory on Tuesday and more importantly had four relievers combine to not allow a run. The Tigers’ bullpen had squandered a three-run lead before losing in extra innings on Monday. Detroit is making three straight trips to the postseason for the first time since the 1907-1909 lost three straight World Series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (20-3, 3.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (9-12, 4.29)

Scherzer is making his final start of the regular season with one more chance to impress the Cy Young voters. The All-Star starter snapped a four-start winless streak by holding the Chicago White Sox to three runs on six hits in six innings last time out. Scherzer is in line to start the opening game of the playoffs and is already 2-0 against Minnesota this season.

Correia boasts a 3.11 ERA over his last six starts but poor run support left his record at 1-3 over that span. The California native issued five walks at Oakland on Thursday but limited the damage to two runs in five innings. Correia lost at Detroit on Aug. 21, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RF and former Twin Torii Hunter is 6-for-11 in the first two games of the series.

2. Minnesota OF Oswaldo Arcia (knee) missed the first two games of the series but hopes to return before the end of the season.

3. Tigers LHP Phil Coke (left elbow) left the team and will undergo an MRI exam back in Detroit.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 3