Preview: Tigers at Twins

Miguel Cabrera’s bat is showing signs of life with two three-RBI outings in a three-day span as the Detroit Tigers open a three-game series against the host Minnesota Twins on Friday. Cabrera, the American League MVP in each of the past two seasons, recorded only seven RBIs before having a hot series against the Chicago White Sox and Thursday’s three-RBI day helped Detroit record a 7-4 victory. He enters the Minnesota series with two homers and a .250 average.

Minnesota features a surprise name among the major-league RBI leaders in outfielder Chris Colabello, who has tied Kirby Puckett’s club mark of 26 RBIs in April with five games still to go. Colabello already has six multiple-RBI outings and is batting .325 with three homers in what is his first full major-league campaign. “RBIs are a product of opportunity,” the 30-year-old Colabello told reporters. “I’m thankful to the coaching staff for believing in me enough to put me in the middle of this order and for the guys in front of me being on base.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (2-1, 3.15 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (0-2, 5.47)

Porcello defeated the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings. He also gave up just one run when he beat Baltimore on April 5 but was touched up for five runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings by San Diego in a loss on April 11. Porcello is 7-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 19 career starts against the Twins.

Correia is coming off a rough start and has allowed 29 hits in 24 2/3 innings. He lost to Kansas City in his last outing when he gave up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in six innings. Correia is 1-3 with a 2.75 ERA in six career outings against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit went 11-8 against the Twins last season.

2. Tigers OF Rajai Davis went 3-for-5 with a homer in Thursday’s win over Chicago and has multiple hits in five of his last 10 games.

3. Minnesota OF Sam Fuld is 5-for-10 with three doubles and three RBIs in two games since being claimed off waivers.

PREDICTION: Tigers 9, Twins 7