Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Detroit Tigers seek another productive contest with the bats when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game series. The Tigers racked up 15 hits while recording a 10-6 victory in the series opener and have scored 29 runs over their last four games while opening up a two-game lead in the American League Central. Minnesota’s Chris Colabello drove in his 27th run in the opener, setting a club mark for RBIs in April.

The Twins have also been swinging the lumber well and have scored 32 runs while going 3-2 over their last five games. Jason Kubel had three hits in the opener for his first multiple-hit outing since April 9 and Kurt Suzuki had two RBIs to raise his early season total to a surprising 19. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera has seven RBIs over the past four games after a slow start while outfielder Rajai Davis has strung together three consecutive multi-hit games and is 8-for-14 during the stretch.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-1, 6.43)

Sanchez has lost back-to-back starts and has made it past the sixth inning in only one of his four outings. He gave up three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while losing to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. Sanchez is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins.

Hughes picked up his first victory of the season when he allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings against Kansas City in his last start. He gave up four runs in each of his first three starts and has walked just six in 21 innings. Hughes is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 12 career appearances (10 starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 14-for-25 with five homers, three doubles and 11 RBIs against Hughes.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is 5-for-13 against Hughes and SS Pedro Florimon is 4-for-11.

3. Detroit C Alex Avila (shin) left Friday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Tigers 11, Twins 7