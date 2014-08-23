Preview: Tigers at Twins (Game 1)

Justin Verlander has been a rock for the Detroit Tigers for nearly a decade but suddenly questions abound about the reliability - and health - of the 2011 American League Cy Young Award winner. Verlander rejoins the rotation after missing the first start of his storied career and faces the host Minnesota Twins in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader. Verlander has been sidelined since lasting only one inning due to shoulder inflammation in his last start Aug. 11.

Detroit, which trails first-place Kansas City by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind Seattle for the second wild card, will send out Buck Farmer for his second career start in the opener of the twin bill. The Tigers could use quality outings from both starters after they were forced to use eight pitchers in the 20-6 series-opening drubbing. Eduardo Escobar collected five hits and was among four players to homer as the Twins set a Target Field record for runs scored.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Buck Farmer (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (1-5, 5.37)

Farmer escaped with a no-decision in his major-league debut after permitting four runs and six hits over five innings against Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old out of Georgia Tech was a surprise candidate to be promoted after making only two starts at Double-A. Farmer spent the bulk of the season with Class A West Michigan, where he compiled a 10-5 record and 2.60 ERA in 18 starts.

Pino will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make the start and looks to rebound from a rocky outing at Houston on Aug. 12, when he was shelled for seven runs and three homers in 4 1/3 innings. The inability to keep the ball in the park has been a hindrance for Pino, who has coughed up eight homers over his last 45 1/3 innings. He has pitched much better at home with an 0-2 mark and 3.77 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RHP Jim Johnson, signed following his release by Oakland, has yielded seven runs and walked five in 2 1/3 innings spanning three appearances.

2. Twins OF Oswaldo Arcia is riding a six-game hitting streak and has six homers and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.

3. The Tigers sent LHPs Robbie Ray and Ian Krol to Triple-A Toledo and promoted LHPs Kyle Lobstein and Patrick McCoy after Friday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Twins 4